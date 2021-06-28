checkAd

James River (NASDAQ "JRVR") Announces Dates for Its 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James River (NASDAQ: “JRVR”) announced today it will release its earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. The Company will also host a conference call to discuss its results with analysts and investors on Thursday, August 5, 2021 beginning at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

Investors may access the conference call by dialing (877) 930-8055, conference ID# 6974487, or via the internet by visiting www.jrgh.net and clicking on the "Investor Relations" link. Please access the website at least 15 minutes early to register and download any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will be available until 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on September 4, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 or by visiting the company website.

About James River Group Holdings, Ltd.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance holding company which owns and operates a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates in three specialty property-casualty insurance and reinsurance segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance. The Company tends to focus on accounts associated with small or medium-sized businesses in each of its segments. Each of the Company's regulated insurance subsidiaries are rated "A-" (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company.

Visit James River Group Holdings, Ltd. on the web at www.jrgh.net. 

CONTACT: For more information contact:

Sarah C. Doran
Chief Financial Officer
(919) 900-1191
InvestorRelations@jrgh.net




