KULR to Showcase Recycling and Prototype Battery Transportation Solutions at 11th Annual Battery Safety Summit on June 30, 2021, at 12:40pm EDT

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE/ June 28, 2021 / KULR Technology Group Inc. (NYSE American:KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), a leading developer of next-generation lithium-ion battery safety and thermal management technologies, today announced that it will share its breakthrough recycling and prototype battery transportation solutions with industry and government leaders at the 11th Annual Battery Safety Summit on June 30, 2021, at 12:40pm EDT. The 11th Annual Battery Safety Summit is a virtual conference. KULR recently received two US Department of Transportation (DoT) special permits for the transport of recycled batteries and prototype lithium batteries up to 2.1 kilowatt-hour (kWh). When shipping lithium batteries up to 2.1 KWh, the special permit allows exceptions from shipping papers and employee safety training. The special permit authorizes these exceptions based on using KULR's specially designed thermally protective packaging which incorporates the Company's patented Thermal Runaway Shield (TRS) technology. KULR's special permits mark an important development for the Company as it continues to secure logistical partners for air, maritime, and ground cargo transportation of lithium batteries.