KULR to Showcase Recycling and Prototype Battery Transportation Solutions at 11th Annual Battery Safety Summit on June 30, 2021, at 12:40pm EDT
SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE/ June 28, 2021 / KULR Technology Group Inc. (NYSE American:KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), a leading developer of next-generation lithium-ion battery safety and thermal management technologies, today announced that it …
SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE/ June 28, 2021 / KULR Technology Group Inc. (NYSE American:KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), a leading developer of next-generation lithium-ion battery safety and thermal management technologies, today announced that it …
SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE/ June 28, 2021 / KULR Technology Group Inc. (NYSE American:KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), a leading developer of next-generation lithium-ion battery safety and thermal management technologies, today announced that it will share its breakthrough recycling and prototype battery transportation solutions with industry and government leaders at the 11th Annual Battery Safety Summit on June 30, 2021, at 12:40pm EDT. The 11th Annual Battery Safety Summit is a virtual conference.
KULR recently received two US Department of Transportation (DoT) special permits for the transport of recycled batteries and prototype lithium batteries up to 2.1 kilowatt-hour (kWh). When shipping lithium batteries up to 2.1 KWh, the special permit allows exceptions from shipping papers and employee safety training. The special permit authorizes these exceptions based on using KULR's specially designed thermally protective packaging which incorporates the Company's patented Thermal Runaway Shield (TRS) technology. KULR's special permits mark an important development for the Company as it continues to secure logistical partners for air, maritime, and ground cargo transportation of lithium batteries.
The Thermal Runaway Shield (TRS), has been shown in multiple tests to prevent or minimize the dangerous fires and explosions that can occur after a lithium-ion cell enters into a thermal runaway event. KULR's TRS technology was selected by NASA to transport to and store batteries aboard the International Space Station.
KULR will showcase the Thermal Runaway Shield and other solutions at:
11th Annual Battery Safety Summit
Title: Recycling and Prototype Battery Transportation Solutions for Air, Maritime, and Ground Cargo
Transportation
Date: June 30, 2021
Time: 12:40 p.m. EDT / 9:40 p.m. PDT
Registration: https://www.cambridgeenertech.com/battery-safety
"Battery failures are a consistent and serious concern across many markets including the electric transportation, consumer electronic, medical device, and the shipping and logistics industries. We are dedicated to making batteries safer and more efficient for manufacturers and the end consumer," said Michael Mo, CEO of KULR Technology Group. "Our newly issued DoT special permits allow customers to safely ship batteries that are necessary to further innovate and contribute to the development of alternative green energy sources. We're excited to present our unparalleled solutions to a variety of research professionals and industry leaders."
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare