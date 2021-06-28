Simulations Plus Sets Date for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), announced today that it will report its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, the period ended May 31, 2021, after the close of the financial markets on Monday, July 12, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call on July 12, 2021, at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time. All interested parties are invited to join the call by registering here or by calling 1-201-389-0879. Please join five to 10 minutes before the scheduled start time. The call will be simulcast live on the Internet, and the webcast will be available on the Investors page of the Simulations Plus website under Conference Calls & Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website approximately one hour following the call.