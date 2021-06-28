checkAd

Chiasma Announces Submission of Marketing Authorization Application for MYCAPSSA to the European Medicines Agency

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.06.2021, 22:12  |  49   |   |   

Submission supported by previously announced data from Phase 3 MPOWERED study

NEEDHAM, Mass., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA), (“Chiasma” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its delivery platform technology to develop and commercialize oral therapies to improve the lives of patients with rare diseases currently treated with burdensome and painful injections, today announced that it has submitted a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) seeking approval of MYCAPSSA (oral octreotide capsules) as a maintenance therapy for adults with acromegaly.

The MAA is supported by positive results from Chiasma’s global Phase 3 MPOWERED non-inferiority clinical trial comparing MYCAPSSA to long-acting injectable somatostatin analogs (iSSAs) for maintenance of biochemical response in patients with acromegaly who previously responded to both therapies. MYCAPSSA, the first and only oral somatostatin analog for the treatment of acromegaly approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), is available in the U.S. for long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with injectable octreotide or lanreotide.

"We are pleased to submit our marketing authorization application to the EMA as planned, as this marks an important step forward in our mission to expand the availability of MYCAPSSA to patients outside the U.S. suffering from acromegaly,” said Raj Kannan, chief executive officer of Chiasma.  

About the CHIASMA MPOWERED Trial 
The MPOWERED trial was a global, randomized, open-label and active-controlled, 15-month trial intended to support approval of MYCAPSSA (oral octreotide capsules) in the European Union. This non-inferiority clinical trial was designed to compare MYCAPSSA to long-acting injectable somatostatin analogs (SSAs) for maintenance of biochemical response in patients with acromegaly. The trial enrolled 146 adult acromegaly patients of which 92 patients who were responders to MYCAPSSA after a six-month run-in phase were then randomized to a nine-month controlled (RCT) phase to either receive continued treatment on MYCAPSSA (n=55) or their prior injectable therapy (octreotide long-acting release or lanreotide autogel) (n=37). The primary endpoint of the trial was time-weighted average of IGF-1 <1.3 x upper limit of normal during the nine-month RCT phase. As previously announced, MPOWERED met its primary endpoint of non-inferiority compared to long-acting SSA injectables.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Chiasma Announces Submission of Marketing Authorization Application for MYCAPSSA to the European Medicines Agency Submission supported by previously announced data from Phase 3 MPOWERED studyNEEDHAM, Mass., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA), (“Chiasma” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Polyphor Provides Update on the Phase III FORTRESS Study of Balixafortide in Patients With Advanced ...
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)
Idorsia initiates the Phase 3 registration study with selatogrel for the treatment of acute ...
Dorman Products, Inc. to Acquire Dayton Parts
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus