Chiasma Announces Submission of Marketing Authorization Application for MYCAPSSA to the European Medicines Agency

Submission supported by previously announced data from Phase 3 MPOWERED study

NEEDHAM, Mass., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA), (“Chiasma” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its delivery platform technology to develop and commercialize oral therapies to improve the lives of patients with rare diseases currently treated with burdensome and painful injections, today announced that it has submitted a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) seeking approval of MYCAPSSA (oral octreotide capsules) as a maintenance therapy for adults with acromegaly.



The MAA is supported by positive results from Chiasma’s global Phase 3 MPOWERED non-inferiority clinical trial comparing MYCAPSSA to long-acting injectable somatostatin analogs (iSSAs) for maintenance of biochemical response in patients with acromegaly who previously responded to both therapies. MYCAPSSA, the first and only oral somatostatin analog for the treatment of acromegaly approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), is available in the U.S. for long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with injectable octreotide or lanreotide.