Aligos Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS) today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 4,000,000 shares of common stock. In addition, Aligos intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 600,000 shares of common stock. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Aligos. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) but has not yet become effective. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorgan.com or by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or from Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at prospectus_department@Jefferies.com, or from Piper Sandler & Co., Attn: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, by telephone at (800) 747-3924 or by email at prospectus@psc.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Aligos

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that was founded in 2018 with the mission to become a world leader in the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Aligos is focused on the development of targeted antiviral therapies for chronic hepatitis B (CHB) and coronaviruses as well as leveraging its expertise in liver diseases to create targeted therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Aligos’ strategy is to harness the deep expertise and decades of drug development experience its workforce has in liver disease, particularly viral hepatitis, to rapidly advance its pipeline of potentially best-in-class molecules.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond Aligos’ control. These statements include statements regarding the completion, timing and size of the proposed public offering. These statement involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, regulatory approval processes, and the challenges associated with manufacturing drug products, as well as risks and uncertainties related to market conditions and the satisfaction of closing conditions related to the proposed public offering. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that relate to future events and the actual results could differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties relating to Aligos’ business in general, see Aligos’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 10, 2021, the preliminary prospectus for this offering included as part of the Registration Statement on Form S-1 related to the proposed offering filed with the SEC on June 28, 2021, and its future periodic reports to be filed with the SEC. Except as required by law, Aligos undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



