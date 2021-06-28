checkAd

Taboola to Become Publicly Traded Following Business Combination With ION Acquisition Corp. 1 Ltd.

ION Acquisition Corp. 1, Ltd. (“ION”) (NYSE:IACA) a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that its shareholders voted to approve the previously announced business combination with Taboola.com Ltd (“Taboola” or the “Company”), the leading recommendation platform for the open web, at its Extraordinary General Meeting held on June 28, 2021. Approximately 99% of the votes cast at the meeting voted to approve the transaction.

In connection with the previously announced business combination, holders of ION Class A ordinary shares reflecting approximately 7% of outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares exercised their right to redeem their shares.

The closing of the business combination is expected to take place on June 29. The transaction will generate approximately $526 million of proceeds upon closing, given the very low redemptions by ION shareholders. Following the closing, the Company’s ordinary shares and warrants will begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (“Nasdaq”) beginning on June 30 under the ticker symbols “TBLA” and “TBLAW” respectively.

“We believe Taboola has a unique combination of an outstanding leadership team, vast market opportunity and an attractive business model that combines growth with high profitability,” said Gilad Shany, CEO of ION. “We were thrilled to discover our shareholders hold the same view through their overwhelming support for our business combination,” continued Gilad. “We look forward to the next phase of our partnership with Taboola as it commences its journey in the public markets and further cements its leadership position in the Open Web.”

Important Information

Neither the SEC, any state securities commission or the Israel Securities Authority has approved or disapproved of the securities to be issued in connection with the Business Combination, or determined if the Registration Statement is accurate or adequate.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events including future financial or operating performance of Taboola. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may”, “should”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “predict”, “potential” or “continue”, or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

