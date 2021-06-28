Taboola to Become Publicly Traded Following Business Combination With ION Acquisition Corp. 1 Ltd.

ION Acquisition Corp. 1, Ltd. (“ION”) (NYSE:IACA) a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that its shareholders voted to approve the previously announced business combination with Taboola.com Ltd (“Taboola” or the “Company”), the leading recommendation platform for the open web, at its Extraordinary General Meeting held on June 28, 2021. Approximately 99% of the votes cast at the meeting voted to approve the transaction.

The closing of the business combination is expected to take place on June 29. The transaction will generate approximately $526 million of proceeds upon closing, given the very low redemptions by ION shareholders. Following the closing, the Company’s ordinary shares and warrants will begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (“Nasdaq”) beginning on June 30 under the ticker symbols “TBLA” and “TBLAW” respectively.

“We believe Taboola has a unique combination of an outstanding leadership team, vast market opportunity and an attractive business model that combines growth with high profitability,” said Gilad Shany, CEO of ION. “We were thrilled to discover our shareholders hold the same view through their overwhelming support for our business combination,” continued Gilad. “We look forward to the next phase of our partnership with Taboola as it commences its journey in the public markets and further cements its leadership position in the Open Web.”

