Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Announces the Sale of Its Newington Park Shopping Center Located in Newington, NH

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: UBA and UBP), a real estate investment trust, announced today that it has completed the sale of its Newington Park Shopping Center located in Newington, NH (“Newington Park”). The purchaser is a subsidiary of Torrington Properties, Inc., a real estate investment and development company based in Boston, MA and Durham, NH. The sale price was $13,350,000.

Commenting on the sale, Willing L. Biddle, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer said, “We have owned Newington Park since 1979, when we were still known as HRE Properties. Originally a light industrial development property, we converted it into a mixed use, primarily retail, complex, and it has since been a solid investment for us. We sold the property because it no longer met our ideal investment parameters, as it is not grocery-anchored and is located outside of the suburban neighborhoods surrounding New York City. The Company intends to deploy sale proceeds, as opportunities arise, into regional properties to which our team can add greater value.”