Tailwind Acquisition Corp. Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of the Proposed Combination with QOMPLX Before July 20, 2021

The Special Meeting will be held virtually at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time, on July 20, 2021 and can be accessed by visiting https://www.cstproxy.com/tailwindacquisition/sm2021 as further described in Tailwind’s definitive proxy statement/prospectus, dated June 25, 2021 (the “proxy statement/prospectus”). Please note that you will only be able to access the special meeting by means of remote communication.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (“Tailwind”) (NYSE: TWND), a special purpose acquisition company, reminds its stockholders to vote in favor of the proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with QOMPLX, Inc. (“QOMPLX”) and the related proposals at the Tailwind Special Meeting (the “Special Meeting”).

Tailwind’s stockholders of record as of June 2, 2021, the record date for the Special Meeting (the “record date”) are entitled to vote their shares of Tailwind common stock at the Special Meeting. Every stockholder’s vote is important, regardless of the number of shares the stockholder holds. As such, all stockholders of record as of the record date who have not yet voted are encouraged to do so as soon as possible before July 20, 2021.

Tailwind’s Board of Directors recommends you vote “FOR” the Business Combination with QOMPLX and “FOR” all of the related proposals described in the proxy statement/prospectus.

These are the two easiest ways to vote:

Vote Online (Highly Recommended): Follow the instructions on the Voting Instruction Form you received in the mail provided by your bank, broker or other nominee. You will need your control number, which is printed on the form you received in order to vote online.

Vote by Telephone: Follow the instructions provided by your broker, bank or other nominee on the voting instruction form mailed (or emailed) to you. You will need your control number which is included on the voting instruction form to vote via automated telephone service.

For assistance with voting your shares you can call Morrow Sodali, Tailwind’s solicitor, at 800-662-5200, or send a message to twnd@investor.morrowsodali.com.

Additionally, you can vote by mail:

For voting by mail, be sure to:

Mark, sign and date your Voting Instruction Form; and

Fold and return your Voting Instruction Form in the postage-paid envelope provided; and

Return your Voting Instruction Form prior to the date of the special meeting.

YOUR CONTROL NUMBER IS FOUND ON YOUR VOTING INSTRUCTION FORM. If you did not receive or misplaced your voting instruction form, contact your bank, broker or other nominee for a replacement or to obtain your control number in order to vote. A bank, broker or other nominee is a person or firm that acts as an intermediary between an investor and the stock exchange who can help you vote your shares.