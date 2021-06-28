Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

checkAd

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers, today announced the commencement of a proposed underwritten public offering of $150 million of shares of its common stock. All shares of common stock to be sold in the proposed offering will be sold by Zentalis. Zentalis also expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $22.5 million shares of common stock.

Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, SVB Leerink and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Wedbush PacGrow is acting as co-manager for the offering.

The securities described above are being offered pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 4, 2020. This offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus which forms a part of the effective shelf registration statement.

A preliminary prospectus supplement related to the offering (including the accompanying prospectus) will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may also be obtained, when available, by contacting: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, New York 10014, Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10022, via telephone: 877-821-7388 or via email: Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com, SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6105, or by emailing syndicate@svbleerink.com, Guggenheim Securities, LLC Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10017 or by telephone at (212) 518-5548, or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com.

