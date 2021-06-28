Worthington Industries Named a 2020 Supplier of the Year by General Motors

“The Supplier of the Year award is one of GM’s highest honors and we are grateful for the long-term partnership we’ve built together,” said Worthington Industries Steel Processing President Jeff Klingler. “It’s especially meaningful to receive this recognition for the first time during a year when supply chains have been challenged worldwide.” Klingler added, “It’s a real testament to our employees’ commitment to delivering innovative solutions and the highest quality and customer service.”

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WOR ) today announced that the Company was named a GM Supplier of the Year winner in General Motors’ 29 th annual Supplier of the Year awards.

GM recognized 122 of its best suppliers from 16 countries for performance in the 2020 calendar year. The annual awards highlight global suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding GM’s requirements, in turn providing GM customers with innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive industry.

“As GM works to achieve a future with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion, we are proud to have innovative and dedicated suppliers around the world as partners in this mission,” said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. “Throughout a challenging year, our suppliers have showed resilience and dedication in working toward our shared goal of long-term sustainability for our planet and the communities we serve, while meeting our present needs.”

Worthington Industries is a supplier of hot-rolled and hot-rolled galvanized steel coils to GM, used in the stamping and assembly of GM vehicles made in Canada, the U.S. and Mexico, including several Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC brand models. Worthington supplies GM from its Steel Processing facilities in Alabama, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Mexico.

The 2020 Supplier of the Year winners were selected by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics leaders. Winners were chosen based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) is a leading industrial manufacturing company delivering innovative solutions to customers that span many industries including transportation, construction, industrial, agriculture, retail and energy. Worthington is North America’s premier value-added steel processor and producer of laser welded products; and a leading global supplier of pressure cylinders and accessories for applications such as fuel storage, water systems, outdoor living, tools and celebrations. The Company’s brands, primarily sold in retail stores, include Coleman, Bernzomatic, Balloon Time, Mag Torch, Well-X-Trol, General, Garden-Weasel, Pactool International and Hawkeye. Worthington’s WAVE joint venture with Armstrong is the North American leader in innovative ceiling solutions.