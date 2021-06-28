checkAd

CTO Realty Growth Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of 6.375% Series a Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTO Realty Growth (NYSE: CTO) (“CTO” or the “Company”) today announced the pricing of a public offering of 3,000,000 shares of its 6.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Series A Preferred Stock”) at a public offering price of $25.00 per share. The Series A Preferred Stock will have a $25.00 per share liquidation preference. CTO will receive gross proceeds of $75,000,000 from the sale of the Series A Preferred Stock before deducting the underwriting discount and other estimated offering expenses. The offering is expected to close on July 6, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

CTO intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate and working capital purposes, which may include property acquisitions and repayment of debt, including amounts outstanding under its credit agreement.

CTO intends to file an application to list the Series A Preferred Stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “CTO PrA.”

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, BMO Capital Markets Corp. and BTIG, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. B. Riley Securities, Inc., Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated and Compass Point Research & Trading, LLC are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The Series A Preferred Stock will be offered under the Company’s existing shelf registration statement on Form S-3 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attention: WFS Customer Service, or by telephone at (800) 645-3751, or by email at wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com; BMO Capital Markets Corp., Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 3 Times Square, 25th Floor, New York, NY 10036, or by telephone at (800) 414-3627, or by email at bmoprospectus@bmo.com; and BTIG, LLC, 65 East 55th Street, New York, NY, 10022, or by telephone at (212) 593-7555, or by email at prospectusdelivery@btig.com.

