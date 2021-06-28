checkAd

State Street Corporation Announces Preliminary Stress Capital Buffer Requirement, Intention to Increase Its Quarterly Common Stock Dividend to $0.57 Per Share and Release of Its 2021 Dodd-Frank Annual Stress Test Results

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) today announced its preliminary stress capital buffer (SCB) requirement of 2.5%, effective October 1, 2021, and the intention to increase its quarterly common stock dividend by 10% to $0.57 per share in the third quarter, subject to consideration and approval by its Board of Directors.

State Street’s calculated SCB under this year’s supervisory stress test was well below the 2.5% minimum, preliminarily resulting in an SCB at that floor. The firm’s capital position remains strong and the Company intends to continue share repurchases in upcoming quarters, subject to approval by its Board of Directors, which will be discussed further on our second quarter earnings call.

“We are pleased with our solid performance under the 2021 annual stress test, which is another testament to the resiliency and capital stability of our business model. The strength of our balance sheet and capital levels enable us to operate effectively and with resilience, while also positioning us to continue to return capital to our shareholders,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ron O’Hanley.

State Street’s Board of Directors will consider the common stock dividend at a regularly scheduled board meeting in the third quarter of 2021. State Street’s third quarter 2021 common stock and other stock dividends, including the declaration, timing and amount, remain subject to consideration and approval by State Street’s Board of Directors at the relevant times.

The Company also announced today the results of its 2021 annual stress test, with its disclosure available on the Investor Relations section of its website at http://investors.statestreet.com.

Consistent with section 165 of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, the results of State Street’s 2021 annual stress test released today are based on the supervisory severely adverse scenario and incorporate prescribed Dodd-Frank capital actions. State Street, like other institutions covered by the provisions of section 165 of the Dodd-Frank Act, is required to conduct company-run stress tests annually under its own methodology and to disclose summary results of those company-run stress tests under the severely adverse scenario.

