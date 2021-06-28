Regions Financial Corp. Receives Results of Voluntary 2021 Stress Test

The Federal Reserve has communicated to Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) that the company exceeded all minimum capital levels under the Federal Reserve’s Supervisory Stress Test. Regions voluntarily participated in the 2021 test as an opportunity to both measure and demonstrate the strength of Regions’ balance sheet and capital base.

Regions’ preliminary Stress Capital Buffer requirement for the fourth quarter of 2021 through the third quarter of 2022, as determined by the Federal Reserve, will be floored at 2.5%. Regions believes its sound approach to risk management, including the company’s proactive interest rate risk management program, continues to support long-term, sustainable performance through economic cycles.

“The resilience of our business plan, our solid capital position, and a diversified revenue stream help position Regions as a source of financial strength and stability for the people and businesses we serve,” said John Turner, President and CEO of Regions Financial Corp. “Participating in this year’s stress test provided a meaningful opportunity to demonstrate our prudent approach to risk management. The pandemic further underscored the importance of always managing capital effectively, while changes in customer behavior reflected the need to consistently innovate. As a result of improving our risk-adjusted returns, investing in growth opportunities, and focusing on sustainable performance, we are well positioned to deliver long-term value for our customers, communities, and shareholders.”

Regions maintains an ongoing and robust capital planning process designed to ensure the efficient use of capital while maintaining a long-term approach to capital allocation and distribution consistent with the bank’s strategic priorities. Regions is committed to managing the Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio in a range over time, currently 9.25-9.75%.

Recently, Regions announced its latest growth opportunity through the agreement to acquire specialized home improvement lender EnerBank USA. The acquisition of the point-of-sale lender is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory approvals and satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The agreement to acquire EnerBank is consistent with the bank’s capital allocation process, which is enabling Regions to pursue continued innovation and growth opportunities in support of serving more clients.