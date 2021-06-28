checkAd

Allied Esports Entertainment Adjourns Special Stockholder Meeting to Approve WPT Sale Transaction; Scheduled to Reconvene on July 1, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.06.2021, 22:30   

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) (the “Company” or “AESE”), a global esports entertainment company, today announced that its virtual Special Meeting of Stockholders, scheduled for June 28, 2021, was convened and adjourned without any business being conducted due to the fact that quorum was not present. The Special Meeting will be reconvened on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time so as to allow more opportunity for stockholders to vote on the proposals described in the Company’s definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on June 1, 2021, including the Company’s sale of 100% of the outstanding capital stock of Club Services, Inc., or “CSI,” to Element Partners, LLC and will be conducted via live audio webcast. CSI is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company that directly or indirectly owns 100% of the outstanding capital stock of each of the legal entities that collectively operate or engage in the Company’s poker-related business and assets (the “WPT Sale Transaction”). A link to the Special Meeting to be held July 1, 2021 can be found under the “Meeting Documents” section at https://www.cstproxy.com/alliedesportsent/sm2021.

The record date for the Special Meeting remains May 27, 2021. Stockholders of record as of that date may vote at the reconvened Special Meeting, vote by proxy using the proxy card enclosed with the Company’s definitive proxy statement, or vote on the Internet. Whether or not stockholders of record as of the record date plan to attend the reconvened Special Meeting, the Company’s Board of Directors and management urge them to vote by proxy to ensure their vote is counted. Stockholders who have previously submitted their proxy or otherwise voted and who do not want to change their vote need not take any action.

Investors and stockholders will be able to obtain free copies of the Company’s definitive proxy statement and other documents filed by AESE with the SEC through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. Stockholders who have any questions or require any assistance with completing a proxy card, or who do not have the required materials, may contact AESE’s proxy solicitor, Regan & Associates, Inc., by telephone (toll-free within North America) at 1-800-737-3426.

