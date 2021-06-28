Communications Systems, Inc. Announces $25.0 Million Equity Financing to Close Concurrently With CSI–Pineapple Merger and Fund Growth Initiatives

Communications Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: JCS) (“CSI” or the “Company”) announced today that it has entered into an agreement with a group of institutional investors (the “PIPE Investors”) to make a $25.0 million private placement investment in CSI in connection with the closing of the previously announced merger between CSI and Pineapple Energy, LLC (“Pineapple”). Proceeds of this investment will used primarily to fund Pineapple strategic initiatives. The closing of the financing is subject to approval of CSI’s shareholders.

Under the terms of the securities purchase agreement, the PIPE Investors have agreed to purchase $25.0 million in newly authorized CSI Series A Convertible Preferred Stock convertible at a price of $3.40 per share into CSI common stock, with five-year warrants to purchase an additional $25.0 million of common shares at that same price (the “PIPE Offering”). The PIPE Offering is expected to close immediately following the consummation of the CSI-Pineapple merger, thus PIPE Investors will invest in the post-merger company. Therefore, the PIPE Investors will not be entitled to receive any cash dividends paid prior to closing and will not receive the Contingent Value Rights (“CVRs”) to be issued to pre-merger CSI shareholders in the CSI-Pineapple merger.

CSI and one of the PIPE Investors, CrowdOut Capital LLC (“CrowdOut”), which has agreed, subject to the satisfaction of certain closing conditions, to purchase $9.0 million of the $25.0 million of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, have also entered into a non-binding letter of intent for a $20.0 million term loan (the “Debt Transaction”) to be provided by CrowdOut to the Company to assist the combined CSI-Pineapple company fund the acquisitions of Hawaii Energy Connection (“HEC”) and E-GEAR, which are expected to close concurrently with the CSI-Pineapple merger. CrowdOut’s obligation to consummate the transactions in the PIPE Offering, including its obligation to purchase the CSI Series A Convertible Preferred Stock and warrants from the Company, is expressly conditioned on CrowdOut closing and funding, on or prior to the closing of CSI-Pineapple merger, the Debt Transaction pursuant to fully executed credit documents that are mutually acceptable to CSI and CrowdOut.