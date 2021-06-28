checkAd

Medexus Receives Notice of Compliance to Commercialize Treosulfan in Canada

globenewswire
28.06.2021, 22:30  |  47   |   |   

TORONTO and CHICAGO, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the “Company” or “Medexus”) (TSX: MDP) (OTCQX: MEDXF) today announced that it has received a Notice of Compliance (“NOC”) from Health Canada to commercialize treosulfan, developed by medac GmbH, in Canada, following the satisfactory review of the submission for the bifunctional alkylating agent.

Treosulfan will be marketed in Canada under the brand name Trecondyv and indicated in combination with fludarabine as part of a conditioning treatment prior to allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (“allo-HSCT”). To date, Medexus has been distributing treosulfan in Canada only under the Special Access Program pursuant to the authorization received in March of 2019. With this recent decision, Trecondyv will soon be made available for commercial sale for the treatment adult patients with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (“AML”) or Myelodysplastic Syndromes (“MDS”) who are at increased risk for standard conditioning therapies, as well as in pediatric patients older than one year old with AML or MDS.

Ken d’Entremont, CEO, commented, “We are thrilled that Health Canada has approved treosulfan for full scale commercialization under the name Trecondyv. We believe that there is an unmet need in Canada for this product and are happy to provide patients with this potentially curative treatment solution. We are also pleased that Health Canada has approved this drug for pediatric patients, which we believe is a reflection of the significant survival data that it has demonstrated in clinical trials. This Health Canada decision also gives us further confidence of attaining a positive outcome in the FDA’s upcoming decision in connection with our Prescription Drug User Fee Act (“PDUFA”) date on August 11th, which we hope will allow us to offer the product to patients in the United States.

Kerry Bakewell, Vice President of Specialty Markets for Canadian Operations, noted, “The approval of treosulfan will provide Canadians suffering from AML and MDS with a treatment option that has shown reduced toxicity and improved survival outcomes compared to standard myeloablative regimens. With Gleolan’s approval last September, this important milestone marks the second Health Canada approval in the last ten months, reinforcing our commitment to bringing life saving medications to the North American markets. We expect to launch Trecondyv commercially within the third quarter this year and will continue to supply the drug to patients via the Special Access Program until then.”

