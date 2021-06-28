 JPMorgan Chase Regulatory Capital Update

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) (“JPMorgan Chase” or the “Firm”) announced today that it has completed the 2021 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (“CCAR”) stress test process. Information can be found on the Firm’s Investor Relations website at jpmorganchase.com/ir/news.

The Firm also announced today that it has released the results of its company-run 2021 Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association. Information can be found on the Firm's website at www.jpmorganchase.com under Investor Relations, Events & Presentations, 2021 Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test Results.