 JPMorgan Chase Regulatory Capital Update

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) (“JPMorgan Chase” or the “Firm”) announced today that it has completed the 2021 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (“CCAR”) stress test process. Information can be found on the Firm’s Investor Relations website at jpmorganchase.com/ir/news.

The Firm also announced today that it has released the results of its company-run 2021 Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association. Information can be found on the Firm's website at www.jpmorganchase.com under Investor Relations, Events & Presentations, 2021 Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test Results.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America (“U.S.”), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $3.7 trillion in assets and $280.7 billion in stockholders’ equity as of March 31, 2021. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S. and globally many of the world’s most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

Wertpapier


