Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp and Berkshire Grey Announce Filing of Definitive Proxy Statement/Prospectus and the July 20, 2021 Special Meeting to Approve Business Combination

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq: RAAC), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, announced that RAAC’s definitive proxy statement/prospectus (the “Proxy Statement/Prospectus”) relating to the previously announced proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Berkshire Grey, Inc. (“Berkshire Grey”) the leading pure-play robotics company offering fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers, has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 24, 2021.

RAAC has commenced mailing of the Proxy Statement/Prospectus, which contains a notice and voting instruction form or a proxy card relating to the special meeting of the RAAC stockholders in lieu of the 2021 annual meeting (the “Special Meeting”) to RAAC stockholders of record as of the close of business on the record date of June 17, 2021.

The Special Meeting to approve the Business Combination is scheduled to be held on July 20, 2021 at 12:00 PM Eastern Time. The Special Meeting will be conducted completely virtually and can be accessed via live webcast at https://www.cstproxy.com/revolutionaac/sm2021. If the proposals at the Special Meeting are approved, the parties anticipate that the business combination will close shortly thereafter, subject to the satisfaction or waiver, as applicable, of all other closing conditions.

Every stockholder's vote matters, regardless of the number of shares held. Accordingly, RAAC encourages stockholders to vote by submitting their proxies as soon as possible, and by no later than 11:59 PM Eastern Time on July 19, 2021, after carefully reading the Proxy Statement/Prospectus to ensure that the stockholder's shares will be represented at the Special Meeting. Proxies may be submitted by phone, Internet or mail. Additional instructions may be found in the Proxy Statement/Prospectus and on the proxy card. The RAAC Board of Directors unanimously recommends that stockholders vote “FOR” the Business Combination with Berkshire Grey and all other proposals at the Special Meeting. Stockholders which hold shares in “street name” (i.e., those stockholders whose shares are held of record by a broker, bank or other nominee) should contact their broker, bank or nominee to ensure that their shares are voted.