FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Stanton Optical Property for $2.1 Million

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.06.2021, 22:43   

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE: FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Stanton Optical property for $2.1 million. The property is located in a highly trafficked retail corridor in Wisconsin and is occupied under a triple net lease to the brand’s corporate entity with approximately seven years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.5% going-in cash capitalization rate, exclusive of transaction costs.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

