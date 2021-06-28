Bank of America Comments on Stress Test Results; Plans 17 Percent Dividend Increase

Based on the 2021 CCAR results, Bank of America will be subject to a preliminary 2.5 percent stress capital buffer (SCB), unchanged from the current level. This SCB will be effective from October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022 and, when combined with the Basel 3 common equity tier 1 (CET1) minimum of 4.5 percent, and the Global Systemically Important Bank Surcharge of 2.5 percent, will equate to a minimum CET1 ratio under applicable regulatory standards of 9.5 percent, which is unchanged from its current level. At March 31, 2021 Bank of America’s CET1 ratio was 11.8 percent, which equated to approximately $35 billion in excess CET1 capital.

Bank of America today commented on the results of the Federal Reserve’s 2021 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR) and announced plans to increase its quarterly common stock dividend by 17 percent.

“Our decade-long focus on responsible growth has put us in a strong position to support consumers, businesses and communities while delivering for shareholders,” said Bank of America Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan. “In April, we announced a plan to repurchase up to $25 billion of common stock over time, and today we are also announcing that we expect to increase the quarterly common stock dividend by 17 percent to $0.21 per share, beginning in the third quarter of 2021.”

The common stock dividend is subject to approval from the company’s Board of Directors.

