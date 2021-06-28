checkAd

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. Provides Portfolio Update

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSE: TPHS) (the “Company”) announced today that through a wholly owned subsidiary, it has refinanced its loan encumbering 237 11th Street, Brooklyn, NY. The new $60.0 million loan, provided by Natixis, bears interest at an initial interest rate of 3.05% per annum. The loan is for two years and has three one-year extension options. The first extension option is not subject to satisfaction of any financial tests. $1.5 million of the loan proceeds have been reserved to cover debt service and operating expense shortfalls, as well as leasing related costs.

Traffic at 237 11th Street has been robust and the property is approximately 80% leased, compared to 20% at December 31, 2020, as the property had been deliberately vacated to facilitate the remediation work. Concession levels on new leases are beginning to be reduced. In addition, the remediation and renovation program is expected to be substantially completed by the end of July. The Company is closely tracking the planned rezoning of the surrounding area, which as proposed could provide the property with approximately 30,000 zoning square feet of additional air rights. The proposal received local Community Board support last week, a critical milestone of the required ULURP process.

As of May 31, 2021, 250 N 10th Street was 98.3% leased and the Berkley was 100% leased. Concessions have been reduced or removed on new and renewal leases at these properties.

Construction progress continues on the 77 Greenwich project, now known as “Jolie”. In April, the Serhant team was engaged to market the condominium units for sale and the sales gallery was moved into 77 Greenwich. As of mid-June, temporary certificates of occupancy (TCO) had been obtained for 50% of the building’s residential floors, and finishes are underway on the remaining floors. The Company will seek a TCO for an additional six floors shortly and a TCO encompassing all remaining residential floors with the exception of the penthouse and hoist-run units this summer. The offering plan has been declared effective by the Attorney General’s office and closings will commence after filing of the condominium documents with the Department of Finance.

