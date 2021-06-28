checkAd

VAALCO Announces Issuance of 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

HOUSTON, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY; LSE: EGY) (“VAALCO” or the “Company”) today announced that it has issued its 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) report, which is now available on VAALCO’s web site, www.vaalco.com, under the “Sustainability” tab.

This report provides detailed information about VAALCO’s ESG initiatives and related key performance indicators for the three-year period 2018 through 2020. In the creation of this document, the Company consulted the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board’s (“SASB”) Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Sustainability Accounting Standard, the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (“TCFD”), the Sustainable Development Goals (“SDG’s”) promulgated by the United Nations and other reporting guidance from industry frameworks and standards.

Chief Executive Officer George Maxwell commented, “We recognize that operating safely for the protection of our employees and for the environment is of paramount importance. We are pleased to have completed our second ESG report that was primarily developed in close alignment with the recommendations of SASB as we significantly enhanced our disclosures and related discussions. The core values outlined in our report are a part of our culture and have guided our success and provided the foundation for VAALCO’s operations in West Africa. Our Board has empowered all of our employees to create a working environment that assures our success as a trusted operator, a generous partner to the communities where we operate, and as good stewards to the environment. We believe that it is every employee’s responsibility to ensure that we operate with the highest regards toward ESG. We invite you to review our report to learn more about the progress we have made toward those goals and our plans to continue to improve our performance in the future.”

About VAALCO

VAALCO, founded in 1985, is a Houston, USA based, independent energy company with production, development and exploration assets in the West African region.

The Company is an established operator within the region, holding a 58.8% working interest in the Etame Marin Block, located offshore Gabon, which to date has produced over 120 million barrels of crude oil and of which the Company is the operator.

For Further Information

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (General and Investor Enquiries) +00 1 713 623 0801
Website:
