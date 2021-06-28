Havertys to Present at Shareholder Equity Conference

The conference will be held virtually and is set in a fireside chat format and directed to provide access to retail investors. Investors will have the opportunity to ask management questions during the chat.

ATLANTA, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAVERTYS (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A), today announced management will participate in the inaugural Shareholder Equity Conference presented by Asbury Investor Relations and Stockperks. Havertys will present on Monday, July 12, 2021, at 3:10 p.m. ET.

Presentation Access Information

The Company invites interested parties to access a live stream of this presentation at its website, havertys.com under the investor relations section or at https://Shareholder-Equity-Conference.videoshowcase.net. An archived replay will be available at these sites for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Havertys

Havertys (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 121 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company’s website havertys.com.

Safe Harbor

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements subject to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and change based on various important factors, many of which are beyond our control.

All statements in the future tense and all statements accompanied by words such as “expect,” “likely,” “outlook,” “forecast,” “preliminary,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “position,” “will,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “on track,” “anticipate,” “to come,” “may,” “possible,” “assume,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our expected ability to operate and protect our team members and customers during the COVID-19 pandemic, the execution and effect of our cost savings initiatives, the use of proceeds from our sale-leaseback transaction, and our expectations for selling square footage and capital expenditures for 2021.