Lattice to Speak on Cyber Resiliency and Supply Chain Security at 2021 FPGA Conference

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that Eric Sivertson, Vice President, Security Business, is a featured speaker at the prestigious FPGA Conference Europe. During his presentation, Sivertson will discuss cyber resiliency in embedded systems and how to protect system components against firmware-based attacks as they move through the global supply chain.

Who: Lattice Semiconductor

What: Cyber Resiliency is Becoming Critical for All Embedded Systems

When: Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 2:45 p.m. CEST

Where: https://www.fpga-conference.eu/ (advance registration required)

There will be four additional presentations at the conference focusing on the practical applications of low power Lattice FPGAs.

The FPGA Conference Europe is an annual event drawing speakers and attendees from around the world. Organized by leading German publication, ELEKTRONIKPRAXIS, and the FPGA training center PLC2, the conference focuses on user-oriented, practically-applicable FPGA solutions that developers can quickly integrate into their current projects. This year’s event is virtual.

For more information about the Lattice products mentioned above, please visit:

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing communications, computing, industrial, automotive, and consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo, or Youku.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word “partner” does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

