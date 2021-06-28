Baozun Acquires eFashion China to Extend its Reach in Branded Fashion Sector

BEIJING, China, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN and HKEX: 9991) (“Baozun” or the “Company”), the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China, announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% equity interest in Shanghai Yi Shang Network Information Co Ltd (“eFashion China”), a leading provider of e-commerce solutions for fashion brands in China, in an all-cash transaction. The acquisition is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2021.



Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Shanghai, eFashion China is an e-commerce solution provider that is focused on bringing international fashion brands to China. It provides brands with one-stop e-commerce solutions, including brand consulting, store operation, digital marketing, IT solutions and customer service. It has established itself as one of the key players in China’s branded apparel e-commerce space. It currently serves many well-known international brands, including international premium fashion, sportswear, and luxury brands.

This acquisition is an additional step in the execution of Baozun’s three-to-five-year medium-term strategic plan to drive future growth. It positions Baozun strongly to further penetrate the apparel category and reinforce its leadership. After the acquisition, eFashion China will serve as a sub-brand of Baozun and the companies will combine their comprehensive advantages to capture the growth potential of promising brands.

Mr. Vincent Qiu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Baozun commented, “We are pleased to welcome eFashion China’s team into the Baozun family. We are excited about this acquisition as both Baozun and eFashion China share an ambition and commitment to bring global fashion brands to the fast-growing China e-commerce market. eFashion China brings a strong understanding of apparel brands, efficient cost structure, and impressive track record of high service quality. We believe our combined strengths will deliver unique added value to our brand partners of various stages of growth and sizes.”