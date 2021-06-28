Pinehurst Capital I Reports on Transaction with Silver Bullet Mines Inc.

TORONTO, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinehurst Capital I Inc. (TSXV: PHT.P) (the “Corporation” or “Pinehurst”), a capital pool company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”), is pleased to provide this update on the reverse takeover of Pinehurst by Silver Bullet Mines Inc. (“Silver Bullet”, and together with Pinehurst, the “Parties”), a mining company focused on silver exploration at its 100% owned Black Diamond Property located near Globe, Arizona (the “Property”). The Parties entered into a binding definitive agreement effective November 12, 2020, as amended, (the “Definitive Agreement”) pursuant to which the Parties intend to complete a business combination transaction, which, subject to certain conditions and applicable shareholder and regulatory approvals, will result in a reverse takeover of Pinehurst by Silver Bullet (the “Transaction”). The combined public company resulting from the Transaction (the “Resulting Issuer”) will carry on the business of Silver Bullet. The Transaction has been approved by the shareholders of Silver Bullet.



The Transaction is not a "Non-Arm’s Length Qualifying Transaction" under the policies of the TSXV and is not required to be approved by the shareholders of Pinehurst. In addition, no Non-Arm’s Length Party to Pinehurst is an insider of Silver Bullet or has any direct or indirect beneficial interest in any of the assets of Silver Bullet.

1. The Definitive Agreement

Under the terms of the Definitive Agreement, Pinehurst will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Silver Bullet in exchange for common shares of Pinehurst on a one for one basis. In addition, each outstanding option and/or warrant to acquire Silver Bullet common shares will become exercisable for one common share of Pinehurst. As consideration for 100% of the outstanding common shares of Silver Bullet, Pinehurst will issue up to 51.1 million common shares, assuming the closing of additional $717,000 under the private placement financing, to the shareholders of Silver Bullet. Certain of the common shares may be subject to an escrow agreement to be determined by regulatory authorities. The Definitive Agreement also provides that as a condition of closing that Silver Bullet shall have completed one or more non-brokered private placements of securities of Silver Bullet for aggregate gross proceeds of no less than $2,009,200 at a price or prices to be determined by Silver Bullet. As of June 24, 2021, Silver Bullet as raised $4,282,569 and issued 14,275,231 units at a price of $.30, each unit consisting of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant being exercisable for one common share at an exercise price of $0.50 for a two-year term. In addition, Silver Bullet has issued 25,000 shares as compensation shares and paid finders’ fees consisting of cash of $179,140 and 496,299 finders’ warrants.