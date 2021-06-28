checkAd

Pinehurst Capital I Reports on Transaction with Silver Bullet Mines Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.06.2021, 23:01  |  53   |   |   

TORONTO, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinehurst Capital I Inc. (TSXV: PHT.P) (the “Corporation” or “Pinehurst”), a capital pool company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”), is pleased to provide this update on the reverse takeover of Pinehurst by Silver Bullet Mines Inc. (“Silver Bullet”, and together with Pinehurst, the “Parties”), a mining company focused on silver exploration at its 100% owned Black Diamond Property located near Globe, Arizona (the “Property”). The Parties entered into a binding definitive agreement effective November 12, 2020, as amended, (the “Definitive Agreement”) pursuant to which the Parties intend to complete a business combination transaction, which, subject to certain conditions and applicable shareholder and regulatory approvals, will result in a reverse takeover of Pinehurst by Silver Bullet (the “Transaction”). The combined public company resulting from the Transaction (the “Resulting Issuer”) will carry on the business of Silver Bullet. The Transaction has been approved by the shareholders of Silver Bullet.

The Transaction is not a "Non-Arm’s Length Qualifying Transaction" under the policies of the TSXV and is not required to be approved by the shareholders of Pinehurst. In addition, no Non-Arm’s Length Party to Pinehurst is an insider of Silver Bullet or has any direct or indirect beneficial interest in any of the assets of Silver Bullet.

1.   The Definitive Agreement

Under the terms of the Definitive Agreement, Pinehurst will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Silver Bullet in exchange for common shares of Pinehurst on a one for one basis. In addition, each outstanding option and/or warrant to acquire Silver Bullet common shares will become exercisable for one common share of Pinehurst. As consideration for 100% of the outstanding common shares of Silver Bullet, Pinehurst will issue up to 51.1 million common shares, assuming the closing of additional $717,000 under the private placement financing, to the shareholders of Silver Bullet. Certain of the common shares may be subject to an escrow agreement to be determined by regulatory authorities. The Definitive Agreement also provides that as a condition of closing that Silver Bullet shall have completed one or more non-brokered private placements of securities of Silver Bullet for aggregate gross proceeds of no less than $2,009,200 at a price or prices to be determined by Silver Bullet. As of June 24, 2021, Silver Bullet as raised $4,282,569 and issued 14,275,231 units at a price of $.30, each unit consisting of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant being exercisable for one common share at an exercise price of $0.50 for a two-year term. In addition, Silver Bullet has issued 25,000 shares as compensation shares and paid finders’ fees consisting of cash of $179,140 and 496,299 finders’ warrants.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pinehurst Capital I Reports on Transaction with Silver Bullet Mines Inc. TORONTO, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Pinehurst Capital I Inc. (TSXV: PHT.P) (the “Corporation” or “Pinehurst”), a capital pool company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”), is pleased to provide this update on the reverse takeover of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Polyphor Provides Update on the Phase III FORTRESS Study of Balixafortide in Patients With Advanced ...
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)
Idorsia initiates the Phase 3 registration study with selatogrel for the treatment of acute ...
Dorman Products, Inc. to Acquire Dayton Parts
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus