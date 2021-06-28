checkAd

Diversified Royalty Corp. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSX: DIV and DIV.DB) (the “Corporation” or “DIV”) is pleased to announce that at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 28, 2021 (the “Meeting”), all directors nominated as listed in DIV’s information circular dated May 19, 2021 were elected for the ensuing year. Details of the voting by ballot are as follows:

Director Votes For   Votes Withheld
Number Percentage   Number Percentage
Paula Rogers 35,194,729 99.68%   114,650 0.32%
Johnny Ciampi 28,951,159 81.99%   6,358,220 18.01%
Garry Herdler 35,190,249 99.66%   119,130 0.34%
Lorraine McLachlan 35,223,396 99.76%   85,983 0.24%

DIV has also filed a report of voting results of all resolutions voted on at the Meeting on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Diversified Royalty Corp.

DIV is a multi-royalty corporation, engaged in the business of acquiring top-line royalties from well-managed multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. DIV’s objective is to acquire predictable, growing royalty streams from a diverse group of multi-location businesses and franchisors.

DIV currently owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. Mr. Lube is the leading quick lube service business in Canada, with locations across Canada. AIR MILES is Canada’s largest coalition loyalty program with approximately two-thirds of Canadian households actively participating in the AIR MILES Program. Sutton is among the leading residential real estate brokerage franchisor businesses in Canada. Mr. Mikes currently operates casual steakhouse restaurants primarily in western Canadian communities. Nurse Next Door is one of North America’s fastest growing home care providers with locations across Canada and the United States as well as in Australia. Oxford Learning Centres is one of Canada’s leading franchised supplemental education services in Canada and the United States.

