Diversified Royalty Corp. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSX: DIV and DIV.DB) (the “Corporation” or “DIV”) is pleased to announce that at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 28, 2021 (the “Meeting”), all directors nominated as listed in DIV’s information circular dated May 19, 2021 were elected for the ensuing year. Details of the voting by ballot are as follows:



Director Votes For Votes Withheld Number Percentage Number Percentage Paula Rogers 35,194,729 99.68% 114,650 0.32% Johnny Ciampi 28,951,159 81.99% 6,358,220 18.01% Garry Herdler 35,190,249 99.66% 119,130 0.34% Lorraine McLachlan 35,223,396 99.76% 85,983 0.24%

DIV has also filed a report of voting results of all resolutions voted on at the Meeting on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

