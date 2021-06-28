checkAd

IBEX Appoints Christine Charette to Board of Directors

MONTRÉAL, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBEX Technologies Inc. (“IBEX” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: IBT) today reported that it has appointed Christine Charette to the IBEX Board of Directors.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Christine to our Board,” said Paul Baehr, IBEX Chairman and CEO. “Her wealth of experience in business development and business strategy in the biotech world will be of great value to IBEX.”

Christine Charette is the Managing Partner & Founder of Scienta Advisors and Investments; she is on the Board of GlycoNet, where she serves as Chair of the Finance and Audit Committee and as a member of the Commercialization Committee, and is also on the Board of NanoMedicines Innovation Network.

Christine Charette is well known for her years at BMO Capital Markets, where she was Managing Director, Senior Analyst, Biotech and Pharmaceuticals, and built a top-ranked team.

Prior to BMO Capital Markets, Ms. Charette worked at TEVA in various capacities, including Manager, Business Development.

Ms. Charette holds a BSc in Pharmacy from the University of Toronto, and an MBA from York University (Toronto) and ESSEC Business School (Cergy, France).

ABOUT IBEX

IBEX manufactures and markets proteins for biomedical use through its wholly owned subsidiary IBEX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Montréal, QC). IBEX Pharmaceuticals also manufactures and markets a series of arthritis assays, which are widely used in osteoarthritis research.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.ibex.ca.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact:

Paul Baehr
President & CEO
IBEX Technologies Inc.514-344-4004 x 143





