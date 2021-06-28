checkAd

Quorum Announces O’Regan’s Automotive Group Partnership

CALGARY, Alberta, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (TSX Venture: QIS) (Quorum) announces that the O’Regan’s Automotive Group in Nova Scotia has selected Quorum’s best in class XSellerator Dealership Management System (DMS) and related Product Suite as their main DMS software provider.

Susan Johnston, VP Marketing & Communications at the O’Regan’s Automotive Group said “Quorum’s Product Suite and corporate vision have helped the O’Regan’s Automotive Group grow its revenue over the last four years. We look forward to working even closer with Quorum and utilizing their solutions to streamline and enhance our operations across all locations.”

“Quorum and O’Regan’s have a long-term, outstanding partnership,” stated Maury Marks, Quorum's President and CEO. “We are delighted that the O’Regan’s Automotive Group has selected Quorum as its primary sales, service and DMS software provider for its main operations.”

About O’Regan’s Automotive Group

The O’Regan family has served the automotive needs of Nova Scotians since 1915 and is now a third-generation automotive group led by Sean and Patrick O’Regan. O’Regan’s owns and operates 20 new vehicle franchises in Nova Scotia including three Toyota, two Hyundai, two Kia, two Nissan, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Subaru and Volkswagen as well as the only BMW, Infiniti, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz and MINI franchises for Nova Scotia. They also operate six used car centres, O’Regan’s National Leasing, a collision centre, three auto detailing centres, a NAPA AutoPro and a car rental company.

O’Regan’s is a Platinum Member of Canada’s Best Managed Companies and eleven-time winner of the Consumer Choice Award for New and Pre-owned Car Dealer for Halifax.

About Quorum Information Technologies Inc.

Quorum is a North American company focused on developing, marketing, implementing and supporting its portfolio of software and services for automotive dealerships that includes:

  • XSellerator, a Dealership Management System (DMS) that automates, integrates and streamlines key processes across departments in a dealership, and emphasizes revenue generation and customer satisfaction.
  • DealerMine CRM, a sales and service Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system and set of Business Development Centre services that drives revenue into the critical sales and service departments in a dealership.
  • Autovance, a modern retailing platform that helps dealerships attract more business through Digital Retailing, improve in-store profits and closing rates through its desking tool and maximize their efficiency and CSI through Autovance’s F&I menu solutions.
  • Advantage, a full showroom system for independent dealerships and a management system that also includes in-house leasing, inventory management and accounting.

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol QIS.  

For additional information please go to www.QuorumInformationSystems.com.

Forward-Looking Information
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (forward-looking information) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should" or similar words suggesting future outcomes. Quorum believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and involves a number of risks and uncertainties some of which are described herein. Such forward-looking information necessarily involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Quorum's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed this release and neither accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact: Maury Marks
403-777-0036
Investors@QuorumInfoTech.com

