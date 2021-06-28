U.S. Bancorp Receives Stress Capital Buffer Requirement of 2.5 Percent; Recommends Dividend Increase of 9.5 Percent

The Federal Reserve also announced that the capital restrictions instituted in the third quarter of 2020 in response to the economic uncertainty from the COVID-19 pandemic will expire on June 30, 2021. As a result, the company will recommend that its Board of Directors approve a 9.5 percent increase to its third quarter dividend payable in October 2021. The company expects to recommend a third quarter dividend of $0.46 per common share, equivalent to an annual dividend of $1.84 per common share.

Based on its 2021 stress test results, the company will be subject to a stress capital buffer requirement (SCB) of 2.5 percent for the period beginning October 1, 2021 and ending on September 30, 2022. The SCB, when added to the Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) minimum of 4.5 percent, requires the company to maintain a CET1 ratio above 7 percent through this period. The company’s CET1 ratio was 9.9 percent as of March 31, 2021 under CECL transition rules.

U.S. Bancorp’s existing share repurchase program announced in December 2020 remains in effect. The company will continue to monitor its capital position and may revise the program based on economic conditions and performance. Capital distributions, including dividends and stock repurchases, are subject to the approval of the company’s Board of Directors, and will align with regulatory requirements.

“We are committed to creating and delivering value to our shareholders and we continue to do so every day,” said Andy Cecere, Chairman, President and CEO of U.S. Bancorp. “The results of this year’s stress test are a testament to our strong financial profile and well-established financial discipline which allowed us to maintain strong capital and liquidity positions throughout the recent adverse economic conditions.”

