USAT Capacity Solutions Named 2021 Innovator of the Year

VAN BUREN, AR / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) today announced that it has been named Commercial Carrier Journal's ("CCJ") 2021 Innovator of the Year at its Annual Innovator's Summit at the Playa Largo Resort in Key …

"We are so proud of the team that brought this great technology to our drivers, customers, and Company," said USA Truck President and Chief Executive Officer, James Reed. "But, more than anything, this honor is a recognition of our Company values at work in a real and practical way. When technology and solutions are born of practical approaches to long-standing challenges, we all win. And this team solved one of the most perplexing challenges in the supply chain: helping our driver team select their own freight while supporting the network needs of the Company and our customers."

VAN BUREN, AR / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) today announced that it has been named Commercial Carrier Journal's ("CCJ") 2021 Innovator of the Year at its Annual Innovator's Summit at the Playa Largo Resort in Key Largo, Florida.

The event gathers current and previous CCJ Innovators of networking, presentations, and idea-sharing among some of the trucking industry's most forward-thinking fleets and leading executives. During the year, CCJ, a national leading business magazine for truck fleet executives, highlights one fleet each month as part of its CCJ Innovators program.

USA Truck earned the 2021 CCJ Innovator of the Year award for allowing drivers to decide their workflow, which improved load planning and driver home time and, in turn, reduced turnover.

USA Truck used feedback to identify pain points, like drivers not getting home on time, the wasted time between loads, communication delays, and rapidly changing driver dynamics to determine that the remedy was giving drivers more control over the loads they take and when and where they take them. "It took courage to challenge the status quo, challenge conventional thinking, and challenge our organization," said Reed. "We appreciate the recognition and look forward to even more innovative solutions as we continue to innovate within our Company and industry."

In late 2018, USA Truck developed an internal load board for owner-operators to mitigate the potential risks of the employer-contractor model and expanded the custom load board app to Company drivers last year to launch the Drive Your Plan program. The application allows Company drivers to see all available loads in a specific market, pre-plan themselves for the week, and plan their home time. In addition, a Load Checker tool ensures that any loads that drivers select will fit within their hours-of-service limits.

Thus far, because of this program the Company has seen a 50% reduction in driver turnover, a 30% increase in production for load board drivers, increased interest in driving for the Company, and higher conversion rates from Company drivers seeking to become independent contractors. In addition, USA Truck is also seeing its highest driver satisfaction scores.

The event gathers current and previous CCJ Innovators of networking, presentations, and idea-sharing among some of the trucking industry's most forward-thinking fleets and leading executives. The CCJ Innovators program is sponsored by Comdata, EOX Vantage, Freightliner Trucks, Omnitracs, and Pilot Company.

About USA Truck

USA Truck provides comprehensive capacity solutions to a broad and diverse customer base throughout North America. Our Trucking and USAT Logistics divisions blend an extensive portfolio of asset and asset-light services, offering a balanced approach to supply chain management including customized truckload, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal, and third-party logistics freight management services. For more information, visit usa-truck.com or call 800-643-2530.

CONTACT:

Michael Stephens, Investor Relations

(479) 471-2610

michael.stephens@usa-truck.com

David Turner, Marketing

(479) 471-6416

david.turner@usa-truck.com

SOURCE: USA Truck, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: