Great Atlantic Resources Corp. Engages Investor Relations

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (TSXV:GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic"), is pleased to announce that it has retained Mr. Andrew Job to provide investor relations services starting on July 1, 2021 pursuant to a consulting agreement (the "Consulting Agreement"), which services include initiating and maintaining contact with the financial community and the Company's shareholders, investors and other stakeholders for the purpose of increasing awareness of the Company and its activities. The Consulting Agreement is for a term of one year and Great Atlantic will pay a monthly fee of $4,500. Pursuant to the agreement Mr. Job is being granted stock options (the "Options") to acquire 60,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.70 per common share. The Options vest quarterly over a period of twelve months from the date of issuance and can be exercised for a period of two years from the date of grant.

On Behalf of the board of directors

"Christopher R Anderson"

Mr. Christopher R. Anderson

President CEO Director

Investor Relations:

Andrew Job 1-416-628-1560 IR @ GreatAtlanticResources.com

Office Line 604-488-3900

About Great Atlantic Resources Corp.

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign risk-free realm of Atlantic Canada, one of the number one mining regions of the world. Great Atlantic is currently surging forward building the company utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, Antimony, Tungsten and Gold.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Great Atlantic Resource Corp

888 Dunsmuir Street - Suite 888, Vancouver, B.C., V6C 3K4

SOURCE: Great Atlantic Resource Corp

