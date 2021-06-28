George Ferizis Group to Join Focus Partner Connectus Wealth Advisors, Further Accelerating Connectus' International Growth and Expansion in Australia

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that Connectus Wealth Advisers ("Connectus") has entered into a definitive agreement under which the George Ferizis Group ("Ferizis") will join Connectus. This transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Ferizis is a comprehensive wealth management and accounting firm located in Bankstown, New South Wales. Since 1979, Ferizis has specialized in being a trusted advisor to small businesses and their owners, delivering integrated advice through a team-based approach. Ferizis provides its clients a broad range of wealth management services, including financial planning, investment management and lending solutions, as well as accounting and tax compliance services, business structuring and advice.

"Connectus is an ideal strategic partner that will enable us to maintain our boutique, high-touch approach with clients while locking in long-term continuity and succession planning for the business," said George Ferizis, Founder and Director of Ferizis. "Joining such a highly collaborative consortium is an exciting new phase for our firm. We look forward to leveraging Connectus' value-added resources to drive growth and achieve enhanced outcomes for our clients."

"We are very happy to welcome Ferizis to the Connectus family," said Rajini Kodialam, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Focus. "As the fifth firm to join Connectus since it entered the Australian market late last year, and Connectus' eighth firm globally, Ferizis is highly respected for its specialized expertise and has a strong track record of growth and exceptional client service. It will offer Connectus meaningful depth in its tax and accounting capabilities, while expanding its presence in the Sydney metropolitan area."