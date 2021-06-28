checkAd

EQS-News George Ferizis Group to Join Focus Partner Connectus Wealth Advisors, Further Accelerating Connectus' International Growth and Expansion in Australia

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
28.06.2021, 23:30  |  19   |   |   

George Ferizis Group to Join Focus Partner Connectus Wealth Advisors, Further Accelerating Connectus' International Growth and Expansion in Australia

New York, 06/28/2021 / 17:30, EST/EDT - EQS Newswire - Focus Financial Partners


NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that Connectus Wealth Advisers ("Connectus") has entered into a definitive agreement under which the George Ferizis Group ("Ferizis") will join Connectus. This transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Ferizis is a comprehensive wealth management and accounting firm located in Bankstown, New South Wales. Since 1979, Ferizis has specialized in being a trusted advisor to small businesses and their owners, delivering integrated advice through a team-based approach. Ferizis provides its clients a broad range of wealth management services, including financial planning, investment management and lending solutions, as well as accounting and tax compliance services, business structuring and advice.

"Connectus is an ideal strategic partner that will enable us to maintain our boutique, high-touch approach with clients while locking in long-term continuity and succession planning for the business," said George Ferizis, Founder and Director of Ferizis. "Joining such a highly collaborative consortium is an exciting new phase for our firm. We look forward to leveraging Connectus' value-added resources to drive growth and achieve enhanced outcomes for our clients."

"We are very happy to welcome Ferizis to the Connectus family," said Rajini Kodialam, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Focus. "As the fifth firm to join Connectus since it entered the Australian market late last year, and Connectus' eighth firm globally, Ferizis is highly respected for its specialized expertise and has a strong track record of growth and exceptional client service. It will offer Connectus meaningful depth in its tax and accounting capabilities, while expanding its presence in the Sydney metropolitan area."

Seite 1 von 2
Focus Financial Partners Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News George Ferizis Group to Join Focus Partner Connectus Wealth Advisors, Further Accelerating Connectus' International Growth and Expansion in Australia George Ferizis Group to Join Focus Partner Connectus Wealth Advisors, Further Accelerating Connectus' International Growth and Expansion in Australia New York, 06/28/2021 / 17:30, EST/EDT - EQS Newswire - Focus Financial Partners NEW YORK, NY / …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Corestate: Hauptversammlung wählt Aufsichtsrat mit sehr großer Mehrheit und beschließt alle ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG: Großteil der Encavis-Aktionäre (42,9 %) ziehen neue Encavis-Aktien der Bardividende ...
DGAP-DD: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-News: fox e-mobility stellt Design der neuen MIA-Produktfamilie vor
DGAP-News: Scandium International Mining Corp: SCANDIUM INTERNATIONAL AND NEVADA GOLD MINES SIGN LOI TO PURSUE ...
EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor gibt Update zur Phase-III-Studie FORTRESS mit Balixafortide bei Patientinnen mit ...
DGAP-News: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. becomes strategic partner for the commercialization of FYB201, ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon gibt Abschluss einer exklusiven Vermarktungsvereinbarung zwischen Bioeq AG und Teva ...
PNE AG: Start of construction for two further wind farms with 30.4 MW
EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor provides update on the Phase III FORTRESS study of balixafortide in patients with advanced ...
Titel
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2021 Half-Year Report
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE - ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group - Interim Results for the six-months ended 31 ...
Scherzer & Co. AG: Hauptversammlung der Centrotec SE am 24.06.2021
DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE: Allplan and SDS2 Joining Forces to Provide Powerful Multi-Material Software ...
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia launches public takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen shares
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia startet öffentliches Übernahmeangebot für Deutsche Wohnen-Aktien
DGAP-News: Corestate: Hauptversammlung wählt Aufsichtsrat mit sehr großer Mehrheit und beschließt alle ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2021 Half-Year Report
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23:30 Uhr
George Ferizis Group to Join Focus Partner Connectus Wealth Advisors, Further Accelerating Connectus' International Growth and Expansion in Australia
18:15 Uhr
Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers, a Premier Independent Wealth Manager in the Pacific Northwest, to Join Focus as a Partner Firm
22.06.21
Focus Financial Partners Prices Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock; KKR Exits Remaining Position in Focus
21.06.21
Focus Financial Partners Announces Launch of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock
17.06.21
Focus Financial Partners Announces Launch of New 7-Year Term Loan Tranche in Anticipation of Record Acquisition Volume
07.06.21
Focus Financial Partners to Present at the Morgan Stanley 2021 US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference
01.06.21
ARS Wealth to Join Focus as a Partner Firm, Establishing Focus' Presence in the Florida High Net Worth Market and Broadening Its National Scale