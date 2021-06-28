Heritage Cannabis Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue climbed to a record $4.6M in the second quarter of 2021, up 251% from the $1.8M reported in the previous quarter and 338% from the same period the prior year.

Gross profit increased to a record $1.5M, with gross margins improving to 32% from 28% in Q1 2021.

SG&A costs as a percentage of revenue dropped to 66% in the second quarter of 2021, compared to 142% in the first quarter of 2021.

Strong Balance sheet with net working capital of $25.3M, and cash increasing to $11.0M as of April 30, 2021, bolstered by a successful equity offering which closed during the quarter.

“We are excited about the results generated this quarter and the prospects for the Company moving forward,” stated Clint Sharples, Chief Executive Officer of Heritage. “As we have been discussing the last couple of quarters, we have transitioned away from strictly providing contract manufacturing services to a company with a portfolio of six internal brands in Canada and an e-commerce medical site in the U.S. The results in the current quarter are displaying the progression of this shift which began less than one year ago, and we continue to build through the third quarter of this fiscal year. While we experience accelerated product distribution across the country, we still have underserved markets to expand and have yet to launch into the multi-billion dollar U.S. recreational market in a meaningful way. From a financial perspective, we extended our debt repayment window to late 2022, improved our working capital position and with continued strong sales growth along with managing costs, will ensure we remain in a solid financial position to fund growth and increase shareholder value.”

“Although this is the first quarter that Premium 5 has been under the Heritage banner, we are extremely happy with the performance of the organization,” said David Schwede, President of the Recreational division. “We have high expectations for ourselves and are working hard to become a recognized leader in the cannabis sector and further increasing Heritage’s position on the Cannabis map. I’m very confident, that we are positioning Heritage for continuous growth both in Canada and the U.S.”