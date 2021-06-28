checkAd

IHT FIRST QUARTER PROFIT; UNIGEN CLEAN ENERGY DIVERSIFICATION PROGRESS

Phoenix, AZ, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American: IHT) reported Fiscal First Quarter profit of $157,161 which is an increase of over $500,000 from the same prior year period of ($352,857). Revenues were approximately $1.4 million for the 2022 Fiscal First Quarter Ended April 30, 2021, remaining relatively flat from revenues of approximately $1.4 million for the same prior year period. Basic earnings per share for the Fiscal First Quarter ended April 30, 2021, increased approximately three cents per share, to ($0.01), compared with ($0.04) for the same Fiscal Quarter ended April 30, 2020. This increase was largely attributable to the solid start the Trust’s operations are off to in the current Fiscal Year 2022 (February 1, 2021-January 31, 2022), along with the decreased impact of Covid-19. These solid results have accelerated in Fiscal Q2 of the current year. These are all positive signs, and indicative that things are heading in the right direction as the Travel Industry, the Economy as a whole, and InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) specifically, continue to rebound and recover. Economic conditions continued to improve for the Trust for the second consecutive Quarter. Q1 of Fiscal Year 2022 and Q4 of Fiscal Year 2021 have both shown increased signs of strength, growth, and improvement, especially when compared to Q2 and Q3 of Fiscal Year 2021 (May 1, 2021-October 31, 2021).

Several areas of our hotel operations continue to perform well and maintain their solid start in the current 2022 Fiscal Year, ending January 31, 2022. Consolidated Net Income has increased more than $500,000 in Fiscal First Quarter 2022 compared to Fiscal First Quarter 2021, more than $425,000 over Fiscal First Quarter 2020, and approximately $450,000 greater than Fiscal First Quarter 2019, (the latter two both pre-Covid).

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) previously made an initial $1 million diversification investment in privately held UniGen Power, Inc. (UniGen), a company developing a patented, high profit potential, efficient clean energy generation innovation. The UniGen profit potential is promising, as evidenced by UniGen’s current pursuit of three additional valuable patents. In addition to the initial investment, which could be converted into 1 million UniGen shares, IHT also holds warrants that, if fully exercised, would provide IHT 2 million additional UniGen shares, and could potentially result in IHT holding up to an approximate 25% ownership stake in UniGen. IHT is informed that UniGen has made progress to date on development of this innovation, with the first two Prototypes scheduled to be operational later this year, despite delays related to China supplier travel restrictions.

