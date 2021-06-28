checkAd

BTRS Announces Launch of Public Offering of Common Stock

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTRS Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: BTRS) (“BTRS”), a leading provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce, today announced the commencement of an underwritten secondary offering of 9,000,000 shares of the Company’s Class 1 common stock. All of the Class 1 common stock is being offered by existing shareholders and BTRS will not receive any of the proceeds from the offering. The selling shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an aggregate of not more than 1,350,000 additional shares of the Company’s Class 1 common stock on the same terms and conditions. The Company will not receive any proceeds from any sale of shares by the selling shareholders.

The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Citigroup Global Markets, Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, BofA Securities, Inc. and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. are acting as bookrunners.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the shares being sold in this offering, including a prospectus, was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 28, 2021, but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time that the registration statement becomes effective. A prospectus relating to the offering is available for free on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. When available, electronic copies of the prospectus may be obtained from Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-800-831-9146; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Telephone: 1-866-803-9204; email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About BTRS Holdings Inc.

BTRS is at the forefront of the digital transformation of accounts receivable (“AR”), providing mission-critical solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. BTRS solutions integrate with a number of ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning (“ERP”) systems, and accounts payable (“AP”) software platforms, to help customers accelerate cash flow and generate sales more quickly and efficiently. Customers use the BTRS platform to transition from expensive paper invoicing and check acceptance to efficient electronic billing and payments, which accelerates revenue capture, generates cost savings, and provides a better user experience.

