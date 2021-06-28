WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Results of Voting for Trustees and Amendments to its Declaration of Trust at Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders
This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of the REIT’s prospectus supplement dated September 4, 2020 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated December 5, 2019
TORONTO, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (the “REIT”) (TSX: WIR.U; WIR.UN - OTCQX: WPTIF) announced today the results of voting for
trustees and resolutions in respect of certain amendments to the amended and restated declaration of trust of the REIT dated April 26, 2013 (the “Declaration of Trust”) at its
annual and special meeting of unitholders held earlier today (the “Meeting”).
VOTING RESULTS
Each of the nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 13, 2021 (the “Circular”) was elected as a trustee of the REIT at the Meeting. On a vote conducted by ballot, the voting results were:
|Nominee
|# of Votes For
|% of Votes For
|# of Votes Withheld
|% of Votes Withheld
|Milo D. Arkema
|54,087,898
|99.33%
|367,263
|0.67%
|Lori-Ann Beausoleil
|54,377,867
|99.86%
|77,294
|0.14%
|Louie DiNunzio
|53,951,074
|99.07%
|504,087
|0.93%
|Scott T. Frederiksen
|53,147,464
|97.60%
|1,307,697
|2.40%
|Sarah B. Kavanagh
|53,430,578
|98.12%
|1,024,583
|1.88%
|Stuart H.B. Smith
|53,952,753
|99.08%
|502,408
|0.92%
|Pamela J. Spackman
|54,360,963
|99.83%
|94,198
|0.17%
|Robert T. Wolf
|54,367,128
|99.84%
|88,033
|0.16%
At the Meeting, unitholders also re-appointed KPMG LLP as auditors of the REIT and approved an advisory resolution on the REIT’s approach to executive compensation. In addition, at the Meeting, each of the resolutions in respect of certain proposed amendments to the Declaration of Trust, each as more particularly described in the Circular, was approved. On separate votes conducted by ballot, the voting results were:
0 Kommentare