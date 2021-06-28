WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Results of Voting for Trustees and Amendments to its Declaration of Trust at Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders

This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of the REIT’s prospectus supplement dated September 4, 2020 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated December 5, 2019

TORONTO, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (the “REIT”) (TSX: WIR.U; WIR.UN - OTCQX: WPTIF) announced today the results of voting for trustees and resolutions in respect of certain amendments to the amended and restated declaration of trust of the REIT dated April 26, 2013 (the “Declaration of Trust”) at its annual and special meeting of unitholders held earlier today (the “Meeting”).

