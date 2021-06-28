checkAd

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Results of Voting for Trustees and Amendments to its Declaration of Trust at Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.06.2021, 23:54  |  67   |   |   

This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of the REIT’s prospectus supplement dated September 4, 2020 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated December 5, 2019

TORONTO, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (the “REIT”) (TSX: WIR.U; WIR.UN - OTCQX: WPTIF) announced today the results of voting for trustees and resolutions in respect of certain amendments to the amended and restated declaration of trust of the REIT dated April 26, 2013 (the “Declaration of Trust”) at its annual and special meeting of unitholders held earlier today (the “Meeting”).

VOTING RESULTS

Each of the nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 13, 2021 (the “Circular”) was elected as a trustee of the REIT at the Meeting. On a vote conducted by ballot, the voting results were:

Nominee # of Votes For % of Votes For # of Votes Withheld % of Votes Withheld
Milo D. Arkema 54,087,898 99.33% 367,263 0.67%
Lori-Ann Beausoleil 54,377,867 99.86% 77,294 0.14%
Louie DiNunzio 53,951,074 99.07% 504,087 0.93%
Scott T. Frederiksen 53,147,464 97.60% 1,307,697 2.40%
Sarah B. Kavanagh 53,430,578 98.12% 1,024,583 1.88%
Stuart H.B. Smith 53,952,753 99.08% 502,408 0.92%
Pamela J. Spackman 54,360,963 99.83% 94,198 0.17%
Robert T. Wolf 54,367,128 99.84% 88,033 0.16%

At the Meeting, unitholders also re-appointed KPMG LLP as auditors of the REIT and approved an advisory resolution on the REIT’s approach to executive compensation. In addition, at the Meeting, each of the resolutions in respect of certain proposed amendments to the Declaration of Trust, each as more particularly described in the Circular, was approved. On separate votes conducted by ballot, the voting results were:

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Results of Voting for Trustees and Amendments to its Declaration of Trust at Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of the REIT’s prospectus supplement dated September 4, 2020 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated December 5, 2019TORONTO, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - WPT …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Polyphor Provides Update on the Phase III FORTRESS Study of Balixafortide in Patients With Advanced ...
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)
Idorsia initiates the Phase 3 registration study with selatogrel for the treatment of acute ...
21Shares Continues Its Listing Strategy With The Launch of Solana (SOL) ETP
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus