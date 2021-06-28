Arizona Gold and Golden Predator Announce Consolidation of Near-Term Gold Production in North America
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arizona Gold Corp. (“Arizona”) (TSX: AZG, OTCQB: AGAUF) and Golden Predator Mining Corp. (“Golden
Predator”) are pleased to announce that they have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the “Agreement”) pursuant to which Arizona and Golden Predator have
agreed to merge to create a new North American focused near-term gold producer (the “Transaction”). The Transaction combines the fully permitted past-producing Copperstone gold
mine in Arizona and the historic past-producing Brewery Creek gold mine in the Yukon.
Under the terms of the Agreement, all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Golden Predator will be exchanged for common shares of Arizona on the basis of 1.65 common shares of Arizona per common share of Golden Predator (the “Exchange Ratio”). Upon completion of the Transaction, existing Arizona and Golden Predator shareholders will own approximately 55% and 45% of the combined company common shares, respectively, on an outstanding basis.
Transaction Highlights
- Creates a diversified near-term gold producer in North America through sequential development of the fully permitted Copperstone mine in Arizona followed by the Brewery Creek mine in the Yukon;
- Combined resource base1 of approximately 1.1 million oz gold in the Measured & Indicated categories, plus an additional approximate 1.5 million oz gold in the Inferred category, paired with considerable exploration upside at each project;
- Experienced leadership team including Giulio Bonifacio as President & CEO and William Sheriff as Non-Executive Chairman, to be supported by a technical team with backgrounds in both mine-building and operations;
- Improved capital markets scale to enhance investor visibility and positioning amongst peers, plus a broadened shareholder base; and
- Combined cash and investments of $23M2, including shareholdings in Seabridge Gold Inc., C2C Gold Corp. and Group 11 Technologies
Inc.
1 For Copperstone, please reference the independent technical report titled “National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report: Preliminary Feasibility Study for the Copperstone Project, La Paz County, Arizona, USA” completed by Hard Rock Consulting, LLC, effective date April 1, 2018. For Brewery Creek, please reference the Independent technical report titled “NI 43-101 Technical Report on Resources – Brewery Creek Project, Yukon, Canada” completed by Gustavson Associates LLC, effective date May 31, 2020.
