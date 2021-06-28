Arizona Gold and Golden Predator Announce Consolidation of Near-Term Gold Production in North America

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arizona Gold Corp. (“Arizona”) (TSX: AZG, OTCQB: AGAUF) and Golden Predator Mining Corp. (“Golden Predator”) are pleased to announce that they have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the “Agreement”) pursuant to which Arizona and Golden Predator have agreed to merge to create a new North American focused near-term gold producer (the “Transaction”). The Transaction combines the fully permitted past-producing Copperstone gold mine in Arizona and the historic past-producing Brewery Creek gold mine in the Yukon.



Under the terms of the Agreement, all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Golden Predator will be exchanged for common shares of Arizona on the basis of 1.65 common shares of Arizona per common share of Golden Predator (the “Exchange Ratio”). Upon completion of the Transaction, existing Arizona and Golden Predator shareholders will own approximately 55% and 45% of the combined company common shares, respectively, on an outstanding basis.