Afya Limited (the "Company") Notice of Annual General Meeting of the Company

NOVA LIMA, Brazil, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notice is hereby given that an Annual General Meeting of the Company (the "AGM") will be held at the Afya Participações S.A. headquarters at Alameda Oscar Niemeyer, No. 119, Room 504, Vila da Serra, Nova Lima, Minas Gerais, Brazil, Zip Code: 34.006-056 on the 23rd day of July, 2021 at 11:00 am Brasilia time for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing and approving the following resolutions:



"As an ordinary resolution, that the Company's financial statements and the auditor's report for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2020 be approved and ratified." "As a special resolution that the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company currently in effect be amended and restated by the deletion in their entirety and the substitution in their place of the Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association accessible at the Company’s website at https://ir.afya.com.br, subject to and with effect from Closing (as that term is defined in the share purchase agreement dated on or about 7 June 2021 between CRESCERA EDUCACIONAL II FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO EM PARTICIPAÇÕES MULTIESTRATÉGIA and ERSTE WV GÜTERSLOH GMBH)."

The AGM will also serve as an opportunity for shareholders to discuss Company affairs with management.

Shareholders may participate in the AGM virtually by accessing the link set out in the proxy card attached to this Notice. Participation by a shareholder in the AGM in this manner shall be treated as presence in person at the AGM and such shareholder shall be counted in a quorum and entitled to vote in accordance with Article 18.3 of the Articles of Association of the Company.

The Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") has fixed the close of business on 24 June 2021 as the record date (the “Record Date”) for determining the shareholders of the Company entitled to receive notice of the AGM or any adjournment thereof. The holders of record of the Class A common shares and the Class B common shares of the Company as at the close of business on the Record Date are entitled to receive notice of and attend the AGM and any adjournment thereof.

The Company’s 2020 annual report for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2020 was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 30, 2021 (the “Form 20-F”). Shareholders may obtain a copy of the Form 20-F, free of charge, from the Company’s website at https://ir.afya.com.br or from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by contacting the Company’s Investor Relations Department by email at ir@afya.com.br.