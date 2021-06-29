Grieg Seafood ASA confirms ongoing discussions regarding potential sale of its Shetland operations

The discussions are ongoing. Grieg Seafood ASA will not make any further statements either before a definitive agreement is reached or when the discussions are ended.

Grieg Seafood ASA confirms that the company is in discussions with a third party regarding a potential sale of Grieg Seafood Hjaltland UK Ltd., the parent company of Grieg Seafood’s Shetland business.

About Grieg Seafood ASA

Grieg Seafood ASA is one of the world's leading salmon farmers, targeting 130 000 tonnes of harvest (GWT) in 2025. Our farms are in Finnmark and Rogaland in Norway, British Columbia and Newfoundland in Canada, and Shetland in the UK. Our headquarter is located in Bergen, Norway. Grieg Seafood ASA was listed at the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2007. More than 900 people work in the Company throughout our regions.

Sustainable farming practices are the foundation of Grieg Seafood's operations. The lowest possible environmental impact and the best possible fish welfare is both and ethical responsibility and drive economic profitability. Towards 2025, we aim for global growth, cost improvements and to evolve from a pure salmon supplier to an innovation partner for selected customers.

To learn more, please visit www.griegseafood.com.

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

The stock exchange announcement was published by May Hansen, Executive Administrative Secretary, Grieg Seafood Group ASA, on 29 June 2021 at 00:10 CEST.