checkAd

Fortuna and Roxgold shareholders approve business combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate gold and silver producer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.06.2021, 00:30  |  37   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (“Fortuna”) (NYSE: FSM | TSX: FVI) and Roxgold Inc. (“Roxgold”) (TSX: ROXG | OTCQX: ROGFF) are pleased to announce that shareholders of both Fortuna and Roxgold have approved all matters voted on at Fortuna's annual and special meeting as well as at Roxgold's special meeting and annual meeting held earlier today, including the proposed acquisition by Fortuna of all of the outstanding common shares of Roxgold ("Roxgold Shares") by way of a proposed plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement"), pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions of the arrangement agreement between Fortuna and Roxgold dated effective April 26, 2021 (for additional information, please refer to the joint news release dated April 26, 2021, “Fortuna And Roxgold Agree To Business Combination Creating A Low-Cost Intermediate Global Precious Metals Producer”)

Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining conditions to the Arrangement, including approval of the Arrangement by the British Columbia Supreme Court, which application will be heard June 30, 2021, closing of the Arrangement is expected to occur on July 2, 2021.

Following completion of the Arrangement, current Fortuna shareholders and former Roxgold shareholders will own approximately 63.6% and 36.4% of the outstanding Fortuna Shares, respectively. Post-arrangement, Fortuna will continue under the name "Fortuna Silver Mines Inc." with the ticker symbol "FVI" on the Toronto Stock Exchange and "FSM" on the New York Stock Exchange, and Roxgold will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fortuna. Roxgold will be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange and an application will be made for Roxgold to cease to be a reporting issuer.

Fortuna Voting Results

The issuance by Fortuna of up to 110,128,963 common shares of Fortuna ("Fortuna Shares") to the shareholders of Roxgold in exchange for all of the issued and outstanding Roxgold Shares pursuant to the Arrangement was approved by 96.65% of the votes cast by Fortuna shareholders present by virtual attendance or represented by proxy at Fortuna's annual and special meeting.

All matters presented for approval at the Fortuna annual and special meeting were duly authorized and approved as follows:

Item of Business   Votes Cast FOR   Votes Cast Against / Withheld
Share Issuance in connection with the Arrangement   37,829,172
Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fortuna and Roxgold shareholders approve business combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate gold and silver producer VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (“Fortuna”) (NYSE: FSM | TSX: FVI) and Roxgold Inc. (“Roxgold”) (TSX: ROXG | OTCQX: ROGFF) are pleased to announce that shareholders of both Fortuna and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Polyphor Provides Update on the Phase III FORTRESS Study of Balixafortide in Patients With Advanced ...
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)
Idorsia initiates the Phase 3 registration study with selatogrel for the treatment of acute ...
21Shares Continues Its Listing Strategy With The Launch of Solana (SOL) ETP
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus