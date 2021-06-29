checkAd

Valley National Bancorp to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Earnings

NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY), the holding company for Valley National Bank, announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 earnings before the market opens on Thursday, July 22, 2021.

Valley’s President and CEO, Ira Robbins, will host a conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 11:00 AM (ET) to discuss Valley’s second quarter 2021 earnings. Interested parties are invited to listen in by dialing toll-free 866-354-0432 Conference Id: 5767419.

The teleconference will also be webcast live: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dc2uj3x4 and archived on Valley’s website through Friday, August 27, 2021.  

Investor presentation materials will be made available prior to the conference call at www.valley.com.

About Valley
As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with approximately $41 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates many convenient branch locations across New Jersey, New York, Florida and Alabama, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley’s corporate citizenship philosophy. To learn more about Valley, go to www.valley.com or call our Customer Care Center at 800-522-4100.

Contact: Michael Hagedorn, SEVP
  Chief Financial Officer
  973-872-4885




