Vivoryon Therapeutics and Simcere Announce Strategic Regional Licensing Partnership to Develop and Commercialize N3pE Amyloid-targeting Medicines to Treat Alzheimer's Disease in Greater China

29.06.2021

29.06.2021 / 01:03
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vivoryon Therapeutics and Simcere Announce Strategic Regional Licensing Partnership to Develop and Commercialize N3pE Amyloid-targeting Medicines to Treat Alzheimer's Disease in Greater China


Halle (Saale)/Munich, Germany and Nanjing, China, June 29, 2021 - Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY; NL00150002Q7) (Vivoryon) a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative small molecule-based medicines and Simcere Pharmaceutical Group Ltd (HKEX: 2096) (Simcere) today announced that they have entered into a strategic regional licensing partnership to develop and commercialize medicines targeting the neurotoxic amyloid species N3pE (pGlu-Abeta) to treat Alzheimer's disease (AD) in Greater China.


The agreement grants Simcere a regional license to develop and commercialize varoglutamstat (PQ912), Vivoryon's Phase 2b-stage N3pE amyloid-targeting oral small molecule glutaminyl cyclase (QPCT) inhibitor with disease-modifying potential for AD, as well as the Company's preclinical monoclonal N3pE-antibody PBD-C06 in the Greater China region.


QPCT is an enzyme responsible for the formation of N3pE amyloid, a neurotoxic molecule that is not found in healthy individuals and has been identified as a driver of AD pathology. N3pE amyloid is not only implicated in Abeta peptides aggregating into plaques which are widely observed in AD patients, but also has a negative impact on other pathologies that underly the disease, including tau pathology, neuroinflammation, and impairment of synaptic function. By inhibiting QPCT and thus preventing the formation of toxic N3pE amyloid, varoglutamstat acts very early in disease pathogenesis and thereby has the potential to prevent neuronal damage.

