BIOMEA Fusion Strengthens its Executive Team with Appointment of Franco Valle as Chief Financial Officer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomea Fusion, Inc. (“Biomea”) (Nasdaq: BMEA), a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers, announced the appointment of Franco Valle as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Valle is an accomplished financial expert who brings extensive experiences to Biomea, in particular with building the necessary infrastructure to support clinical and operational growth within biotech companies. Mr. Valle will also assume the role of Principal Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer upon joining.



Recently, Mr. Valle served as Principal Accounting Officer & Senior Vice President of Finance at Eidos (Nasdaq: EIDX), a former publicly traded, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which merged with BridgeBio (Nasdaq: BBIO) for $2.83 Billion earlier in 2021. Prior to Eidos, Mr. Valle served as the Principal Accounting Officer and Controller at Iovance Biotherapeutics (Nasdaq: IOVA) from 2016 until 2018. Mr. Valle also worked at Pharmacyclics , which he joined in 2012 and supported through its merger with Abbvie as Senior Accounting Officer of the company. Mr. Valle is a certified public accountant and started his career in 2005 at Pricewaterhouse Coopers LLP, where he spent six years in the Life Science, Biotech and Venture Capital Group.

“I am really excited to welcome Franco to our leadership team,” said Tom Butler, Biomea’s CEO and Chairman of the Board. “His extensive experience in financial operations will help us build systems that will support our growth as we develop our pipeline of preclinical and clinical assets. We are on track to submit our IND to the FDA for BMF-219 during the second half of this year, and our strong balance sheet provides us ample funding not only to fully explore BMF-219 in multiple tumor types, but also to build out our proprietary irreversible platform, and progress multiple earlier stage pipeline molecules into the clinic. On behalf of the entire Biomea team, I welcome Franco and look forward to his contributions.”

“I have worked together with Franco in the past, and I could not be happier he joined as the CFO of Biomea,” said Eric Aguiar, M.D., Lead Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee at Biomea. “Franco is very knowledgeable, structured, and will help Biomea continue to build organizational systems to grow and support the full clinical exploration of Biomea’s portfolio of small molecules.”