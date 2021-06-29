checkAd

Trial Court Issues Judgment Against Credit Suisse in Case Related to the NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.06.2021, 01:52  |  27   |   |   

Court Enters Judgment on Remand, Awards $121 Million to Claymore Holdings

DALLAS, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) (“NHF”), a closed-end investment company managed by NexPoint Advisors, L.P. (the “Adviser”), announced an update in the case against Credit Suisse, AG, Cayman Islands Branch, and Credit Suisse Securities (USA), LLC (“Credit Suisse”).

The 134th Judicial District Court (the “Court”) issued a judgment today against Credit Suisse, awarding $121 million to Claymore Holdings LLC (“Claymore”), the entity formed to pursue the collective claims on behalf of NHF and the Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO)(“HFRO”) (together the “Funds”).

The Court entered today’s judgment on remand—a result of the Texas Supreme Court’s April 2020 ruling, which upheld the prior findings that Credit Suisse committed fraud but remanded the case to the trial court to enter a new damages award.

Credit Suisse has thirty days to file for appeal of the judgment, which they are expected to do. The matter will then go to the Dallas Court of Appeals, where Claymore was successful against Credit Suisse in the last round of appeals.

The total aggregate award, which stands at $121 million today, consists of damages and prejudgment interest. The award will continue to accrue interest until the appeals process is exhausted. Any final judgment amount would be reduced by attorney fees and other litigation-related expenses. The net proceeds would then be allocated to the Funds based on respective damages (approximately 82% to HFRO and 18% to NHF). As legal proceedings are ongoing and all recoveries remain contingent, no award amount has been recorded in the Funds’ net asset values at this time.

The Adviser is encouraged by today’s order and pleased to see the lengthy process advance toward a conclusion that recognizes the harm caused to the Funds and their investors.

Background on the Case

The case was originally filed in 2013. Following a bench trial and jury trial, the Court issued its original judgment in favor of Claymore in 2015, which was confirmed by an appellate court in 2018. An appeal of that ruling sent the case to the Texas Supreme Court, which heard the case on January 8, 2020.

On April 24, 2020, the Texas Supreme Court issued an order that affirmed in part and reversed in part the 2018 ruling from the court of appeals. In the April 2020 order, the court upheld the $40 million fraud verdict that resulted from the jury trial; however, it did not uphold the contract damages and equitable relief awarded to Claymore by the trial court following the bench trial.

In its opinion, the Texas Supreme Court noted procedural issues related to the calculation of damages among the reasons for reversing part of the appellate court ruling. It remanded the case to the trial court to determine the appropriate damages calculations and enter a new damages award, resulting in today’s judgment.

The case is Claymore Holdings LLC v. Credit Suisse AG, Cayman Islands Branch et al., case number DC-13-07858, in the 134th District Court in Dallas County, Texas.

About the NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund

The NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) is a closed-end fund managed by NexPoint Advisors, L.P. that is in the process of converting to a diversified REIT.

For more information, visit www.nexpoint.com/nexpoint-strategic-opportunities-fund

About NexPoint Advisors, L.P.

NexPoint Advisors, L.P. is an SEC-registered investment adviser. It serves as the adviser to a suite of funds and investment vehicles, including a closed-end fund, interval fund, business development company, and various real estate vehicles.

For more information visit www.nexpoint.com

Contacts

Shareholders: (866) 351-4440

Financial Professionals: (833) 697-7253

Media: (214) 550-4572

---

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the current views of management with respect to future events and financial performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “anticipate”, “expect”, “could,” “may”, “potential”, “will”, “ability,” “targets,” “believe,” “likely,” “assumes,” “ensuring,” “available,” “optionality,” “viability,” “maintain,” “consistent,” “pace,” “should,” “emerging,” “driving,” “looking to,” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. Forward-looking statements address matters that involve risks and uncertainties.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Trial Court Issues Judgment Against Credit Suisse in Case Related to the NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Court Enters Judgment on Remand, Awards $121 Million to Claymore HoldingsDALLAS, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) (“NHF”), a closed-end investment company managed by NexPoint Advisors, L.P. (the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Polyphor Provides Update on the Phase III FORTRESS Study of Balixafortide in Patients With Advanced ...
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)
Idorsia initiates the Phase 3 registration study with selatogrel for the treatment of acute ...
21Shares Continues Its Listing Strategy With The Launch of Solana (SOL) ETP
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus