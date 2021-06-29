checkAd

Albertsons Companies Supplier Avanti Frozen Foods Issues a Shrimp Recall Due to Possible Salmonella Contamination

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.06.2021, 02:16  |  24   |   |   

Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) announces removal of certain Waterfront Bistro shrimp cocktail rings with sauce, in cooperation with supplier Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd.’s recall. The shrimp has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. Avanti Frozen Foods' recall announcement can be found here.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210628005853/en/

Waterfront Bistro Shrimp Cocktail Ring (Photo: Business Wire)

Waterfront Bistro Shrimp Cocktail Ring (Photo: Business Wire)

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The 16-ounce Waterfront Bistro shrimp cocktail ring with sauce was supplied by Avanti Frozen Foods and was available for purchase in California, New Mexico and Texas from the following store banners: Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions, United, Amigos, Market Street and Albertsons Market. Customers may have purchased the shrimp in stores, online for Drive Up and Go or grocery delivery.

The Waterfront Bistro shrimp cocktail ring comes in a 16-ounce container and includes a 4-ounce container of cocktail sauce. This is sold frozen. The round plastic container is clear on the top with a black bottom. The Waterfront Bistro logo is visible on the label in the center of the container which describes the product as cooked in shell, deveined shrimp cocktail with sauce. The affected product has a best before date of 10/30/2022 or 10/31/2022 and may have been purchased at one of the banners listed above beginning in January 2021.

The Waterfront Bistro shrimp cocktail rings being recalled bear the UPC code 21130 12627. The UPC code can be found on the bottom of the package below the barcode. Products not bearing best before dates of 10/30/2022 or 10/31/2022 are not affected by, or involved in, this recall.

To date there have not been any reports of Salmonella-related illness associated with Waterfront Bistro shrimp cocktail rings.

The potential for contamination was identified by the FDA based on its prior testing of frozen cooked shrimp imported by Avanti Frozen Foods that was found to contain Salmonella. Avanti Frozen Foods did not distribute and destroyed that prior shipment found to be violative. The company has taken preventative steps to eliminate the potential for future contamination.

Customers who have purchased this product are asked to discard or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Consumers with questions may contact Relish Foods Inc., the broker for Avanti Frozen Foods, at 1-888-200-4883. Customers can also contact Albertsons Companies at 1-877-723-3929.

Product Recall Details:

Product

Name

Packaging

UPC

Best

Before

Lot Code

Store Names

States

Waterfront Bistro Shrimp Cocktail w/Sauce

Sold frozen in a clear plastic package in the meat and seafood department

21130 12627

10/30/2022 and 10/31/2022

20305, 20306

Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions, United, Amigos, Market Street, Albertsons Market

California, New Mexico and Texas

 

Albertsons Companies Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Albertsons Companies Supplier Avanti Frozen Foods Issues a Shrimp Recall Due to Possible Salmonella Contamination Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) announces removal of certain Waterfront Bistro shrimp cocktail rings with sauce, in cooperation with supplier Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd.’s recall. The shrimp has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Joins Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
BrainChip Taps Former ARM Executive Antonio J. Viana as Non-Executive Director
Sol-Gel Technologies and Galderma Announce Exclusive Licenses for the Commercialization of EPSOLAY ...
QAD Inc. to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo for $2 Billion
Baker Hughes Invests in Bio-methanation Technology Company Electrochaea to Expand Carbon ...
Philippines’ Voyager Innovations Secures US$167 M for PayMaya Expansion Into Financial Services, ...
Teva and Bioeq Announce Commercial Partnership for Biosimilar
Avaya Identified as a Leader in Aragon Research Globe for Unified Communications and Collaboration ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
Aramark Receives the American Heart Association’s Award of Meritorious Achievement
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.06.21
Albertsons Companies Meets Goal to Responsibly Source Sushi Ahead of Schedule
16.06.21
Albertsons Companies Names Jennifer Saenz EVP, Chief Merchandising Officer
08.06.21
Albertsons Companies to Participate in the Evercore ISI Consumer & Retail Summit
08.06.21
Albertsons Companies to Participate in the Oppenheimer 21st Annual Consumer and E-Commerce Conference
02.06.21
Albertsons Companies Continues Its Efforts for Racial Equity With Enhanced Supplier Diversity Program
01.06.21
Albertsons Companies Sets Record $260 Million of Food and Monetary Donations in 2020