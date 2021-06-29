BioVaxys Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV, FRA:5LB, OTCQB:BVAXF) ("BioVaxys" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") consisting of up to 9,090,909 units ("Units") at a price of $0.22 per Unit for total gross proceeds of up to approximately $2,000,000. Each Unit consists of one common share (a "Common Share") and one whole Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable for one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.50 for a period of 30 months.

All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. The Company may pay cash finder's fees on all or a portion of the Private Placement.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement to advance its research and development programs and for working capital. Closing of the Private Placement is subject customary conditions of closing, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange, and is expected to complete within the next week.

About BioVaxys Technology Corp.

Based in Vancouver, BioVaxys Technology Corp . is a British Columbia-registered, early stage biotechnology company that is developing viral and oncology vaccine platforms, as well as immuno-diagnostics. The Company is advancing a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine based on its haptenized viral protein technology, and is planning a clinical trial of its haptenized autologous cell vaccine used in combination with anti-PD1 and anti-PDL-1 checkpoint inhibitors that will initially be developed for ovarian cancer. Also in development is a diagnostic for evaluating the presence or absence of a T cell immune response to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. BioVaxys has two issued US patents and two patent applications related to its cancer vaccine, and pending patent applications for its SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) vaccine and diagnostic technologies. BioVaxys common shares are listed on the CSE under the stock symbol "BIOV" and trades on the Frankfurt Bourse (FRA: 5LB) and in the US (OTCQB: BVAXF).