Celcuity Announces Pricing of Follow-on Offering

Autor: Accesswire
29.06.2021   

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pursuing an integrated companion diagnostic and therapeutic strategy for treating patients with cancer, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 2,250,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $25.00 per share. As part of the offering, Celcuity has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 337,500 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on July 1, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Gross proceeds to Celcuity from the offering are expected to be approximately $56.25 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. Celcuity intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, which may include capital expenditures, research and development expenditures, clinical trial expenditures, expansion of business development activities and other general corporate purposes.

Jefferies and Cowen are acting as joint bookrunning managers for this offering. Canaccord Genuity is acting as the lead manager, Needham & Company is acting as the senior co-manager, and Craig-Hallum is acting as co-manager.

The shares are being offered by Celcuity pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-3 previously filed with and declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained, when available, from the following: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Departments, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022; by phone at (877) 821-7388; or by email atProspectus_Department@Jefferies.com; or Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY, 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, email postSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com, telephone: 833-297-2926.

