Celcuity Announces Pricing of Follow-on Offering

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pursuing an integrated companion diagnostic and therapeutic strategy for treating patients with cancer, today announced the pricing of …

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pursuing an integrated companion diagnostic and therapeutic strategy for treating patients with cancer, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 2,250,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $25.00 per share. As part of the offering, Celcuity has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 337,500 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on July 1, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Gross proceeds to Celcuity from the offering are expected to be approximately $56.25 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. Celcuity intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, which may include capital expenditures, research and development expenditures, clinical trial expenditures, expansion of business development activities and other general corporate purposes.