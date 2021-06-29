ZeroAvia Expands its Hydrogen-Electric Aviation Program to 19-Seat Aircraft and Raises Additional $13 Million in Funding for Large Engine Development

ZeroAvia secures two Dornier 228 aircraft for the next phase of its research and development for clean hydrogen-electric aviation.

The 19-seat program will take place at the company's newest facility in Kemble, UK, with additional support from its Hollister, CA location.

This 600kW hydrogen-electric powerplant initiative builds on the company's technological achievements and flight testing of its hydrogen propulsion powertrain in its 6-seat aircraft prototype.

KEMBLE, United Kingdom and HOLLISTER, Calif., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To continue the company's trajectory toward zero-emission flight, ZeroAvia is ramping up its 19-seat aircraft program to decarbonize and revolutionize regional air travel. The company will utilize two twin-engine 19-seat Dornier 228 aircraft - one in the UK and one in the US, provided respectively by Aurigny and AMC Aviation . Both aircraft were previously in service for regional flights in the US and UK, demonstrating the opportunity for carbon reduction on existing routes.

ZeroAvia's 19-seat R&D is part of HyFlyer II , the second ZeroAvia-led project backed by the UK Government to target the development of a hydrogen fuel cell powertrain. As part of HyFlyer I, ZeroAvia successfully demonstrated a 250kW powerplant in a 6-seat aircraft across three flight test campaigns, achieving all the project's technical goals, including fuel-cell only cruise flight. All the learnings of HyFlyer I will be fully utilized in the development of a 600kW 19-seater powerplant in HyFlyer II.

ZeroAvia has also secured an additional $13 million for its 50+ seat engine development program from AP Ventures , a significant investor in breakthrough technologies across the hydrogen value chain, Alumni Ventures Group , SGH Capital , Agartha Fund LP, and existing investors Amazon's Climate Pledge Fund , Breakthrough Energy Ventures , Summa Equity , Shell Ventures , SYSTEMIQ , and Horizons Ventures . This new funding complements the initial investment of $24 million the company announced a few weeks ago, bringing the total private investment into ZeroAvia large engine development for 50+ seat aircraft to $37 million.