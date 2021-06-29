checkAd

Capgemini Press Release // World Wealth Report 2021 North America breaks 5-year trend and overtakes APAC in High-Net-Worth population and wealth

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
World Wealth Report 2021: North America breaks 5-year trend and overtakes APAC in High-Net-Worth population and wealth  

The 25th anniversary edition of the World Wealth Report found that it will be critical to invest in talent and technology to provide hybrid advisory services, based on human interaction and digital tools


Paris, June 29, 2021 – The global high-net-worth individual (HNWI)1 population grew 6.3%, surpassing the 20-million bar, while HNWI wealth grew 7.6% in 2020, nearly reaching USD80-trillion. Boosted by rising equity markets and government stimulus, North America surpassed Asia-Pacific to become the 2020 leader in both HNWI population and wealth. The 25th anniversary edition of Capgemini’s World Wealth Report (WWR) examines global wealth evolution in the past year and HNWI trends and influences from the last quarter century.  

In 2020, the ultra-HNWI segment led overall HNWI population and wealth growth at 9.6% and 9.1%, respectively, while millionaires next door and mid-tier millionaires had lower population and wealth growth at around 6% and 8%, respectively.2

According to the report, which is the industry’s oldest and among the most referenced wealth studies, HNWIs have become more involved in their investments over the last 25 years, and now seek more and broader advisory support. As tech players continue to enter the wealth management space, wealth management firms need to move toward technology-enabled advice and hyper-personalized business models. As COVID-19 brought the third global economic upheaval of the 21st century, lessons from the 2002 tech bubble and 2008 global financial crisis continue to point to the tendency of HNWIs to self-direct investments in a bullish market but return to advice-seeking during crisis and market volatility.

Hybrid advisory capabilities, based on human interaction and digital tools, hold the key to opportunity for wealth management firms
Technological breakthroughs, changing social dynamics, new ecosystem players, democratization of investment management and the rise of digital channels and assets, will all impact the success or failure of wealth management firms in the future. Today’s HNWIs are interested in hybrid models and increasingly seek a mix of digital and direct interaction. 34% of HNWIs say they are actively leveraging WealthTech services.3 Moreover, wealth management firms find WealthTechs with consumer lifecycle expertise to be good-fit collaborators that can enhance their capabilities, reach, and market trend responsiveness. The top two reasons, identified by executive survey participants, to partner with WealthTechs are gaining access to new client segments and providing new and unique client offerings.

